In a world of huge SUVs and an increasing dependence on technology, a sports car from Hethel was the detox I needed.

Hydraulic steering, a manual gearbox and a roaring 400bhp supercharged 3.5-litre V6 behind my head. Phwoar. And all of this encased in one of the best-looking bodies currently on sale.

The Emira's rawness surprised me. It was fidgety, tracked quite aggressively and shifted its weight heavily if I sent too much power to the back wheels in one go.

It felt more like a track car for the road than a road car that could be taken to the track.

In short, it required ability to get the most out of it - and I loved it for that.

This wasn't a car that anyone could just get in and drive; it was like a prize horse: you needed to bond with it, learn it and hone your skills to win it over.

A challenge I would relish every day if I could.