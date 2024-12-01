We need to talk about China.

Over the last month, I’ve been speaking to 20 very senior automotive industry leaders and experts about how they think the industry will look in 2040 for a white paper we’re publishing in the New Year.

For context, Ennis & Co celebrated its 15th birthday in 2024 and, given the scale of transformation that has taken place in the company’s lifetime, we thought it would be a useful horizon-scanning exercise to look ahead to the next 15 years.

Our discussions touched on all aspects of the industry – including technology, consolidation, globalisation, brand and leadership – but one subject united the experts more than any other.