Stellantis was formed in 2021 to create a powerful business machine out of two weaker ones but the rationale behind that move is looking shaky these days. What is the case for keeping it together?

When FCA and the PSA Group merged, the US and Europe were heading in roughly the same direction in terms of reducing vehicle emissions. But now the US has dismantled those regulations and erected trade barriers. With that, the bloodstream connecting Stellantis's twin heartlands is slowing to a mere dribble.