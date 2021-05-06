Volkswagen Golf R Performance Package 2021 UK review

What’s in a mere options pack? In the case of the new Golf R – which we've already tested at length, though only in standard guise – more than you might think.

There are unmissable elements to the £2000 'R-Performance' suite of extras (the 19in Estoril alloy wheels and the same chunky wing deployed on the GTI Clubsport give it some added visual bite), but more intriguing are the bits that only the driver ever gets to explore.

Admittedly, residents of anywhere other than Germany (truly fearless Manx islanders notwithstanding) are unlikely to taste the uplifted top speed, which at 168mph is 13mph higher than standard, although still 1mph short of the Honda Civic Type R’s.

However, two new driving modes bring about some real detail changes to the Golf R’s dynamic complexion, even if they do nothing to change the 316bhp output of its 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol engine or the fundamentals of its new torque-vectoring four-wheel drive system.