Toyota Yaris Cross 1.5 Hybrid 2021 UK review

As the camouflaged bodywork in the pictures you see here suggests, the car we drove was a late left-hand-drive pre-production prototype, which, Toyota says, isn’t quite representative of the final fit and finish, and has yet to be given its final suspension tune for UK and mainland European roads before deliveries begin in September. It’s also offered in European Adventure trim, which is broadly equivalent – but not identical to – the UK’s £26,465 Dynamic grade. Entry-level pricing starts at £22,515.

Styling-wise, the Yaris Cross mixes recognisable elements from its supermini sibling with the traditional boxier bodywork and ‘rugged’ styling cues – roof rails! Boxy wheel arches! - of an SUV. It’s built on the same TNGA-B platform as the Yaris and has an identical wheelbase, but is 240mm longer and has 30mm more ground clearance and a bigger boot (397 litres versus 286 litres). It’s less extreme than a Juke, and more rugged than a Puma, but certainly not bland.

The interior clearly shows the car’s Yaris roots. While there are plenty of hard plastics to be found, it has a classy, uncluttered feel, in particular through the well-judged steering wheel and the latest version of Toyota’s 9.0in infotainment touchscreen. It lacks the sheen of a Volkswagen T-Cross but can hold its own against the interior of a Puma.

The Yaris Cross uses Toyota’s fourth-generation 1.5-litre parallel hybrid, offering 114bhp and a 0-62mph time of 11.2sec. That’s the same as the regular Yaris, although Toyota says the system has been tuned for the crossover. The claimed fuel economy of 65.7mpg can’t match the Yaris's, but it's still impressive for the class - and our test suggested it wasn’t entirely unrealistic. Our test machine came in front-wheel drive although, unusually for a car of this size, an all-wheel-drive version will be offered.