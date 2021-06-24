Toyota Yaris Cross 1.5 Hybrid 2021 UK review

What is it?
Toyota’s newest offering feels like the answer to some bad puns. What do you get if you cross a Toyota Yaris with an SUV? A Toyota Yaris Cross.
And how do you make a Yaris Cross? Well, you take the underpinnings and hybrid powertrains from a Yaris, raise the ride height, add some boxy new RAV4-inspired bodywork, rework the suspension a bit and add optional all-wheel drive. Okay, that’s not exactly going to win any comedy awards.
But it also prompts a serious question: why do you make a Toyota Yaris Cross? That’s easy: as the Nissan Juke and Ford Puma have shown, there’s an ever growing market for cars that blend high-riding SUV styling with the compact dimensions of a supermini.
Toyota believes that its heritage with both small cars and SUVs, plus a proven hybrid powertrain, can make its new offering stand out in the suddenly crowded compact crossover market.
A 0-62 time of 11.2secs from a modern 1.5 engine sounds quite comical.
VW TCross auto is the same time, but that's from a a 3cyl 1.0 litre. A VW 1.5 T-Roc auto will accelerate in 8.6sec.
Seems expensive judged against a Puma or even a larger Juke and a rough and paltry 114bhp really isn't enough in this class nowadays.
But still worth the ubiquitous 4 stars on Autocars non-differentiating, industry friendly system?
Pretty standard and therefore forgettable, doesn't help with there being no choice of engine or gearbox. A bigger problem is a faster Juke has an entry price some £4k less which is a big chunk in this segment.