Subaru Outback 2.5i Lineartronic Limited 2021 review

Is this the car to save Subaru in the UK? After a disastrous performance in 2020 in which its sales dived 68%, the Japanese firm is clearly looking towards the sixth-generation Outback to steady its operations and provide it with some renewed momentum here.

With the adoption of Subaru’s all-new Global Platform (as used by the Forester SUV, making it marginally longer and wider), the changing of every exterior panel and a newly designed interior featuring more contemporary digital functions, Subaru is quietly confident that the new raised estate will provide it with the impetus to at least get it back on a level footing.

At the heart of the new Outback is a heavily reworked version of its predecessor’s naturally aspirated 2.5-litre four-cylinder boxer petrol engine, making 167bhp and 186lb ft. It’s mated to a standard CVT and, as tradition dictates, a permanent four-wheel drive system.

The interior is more spacious than before and has received a marginal increase in load capacity, while an 11.6in portrait-oriented infotainment touchscreen heads a long list of technology updates. It’s clearly an improvement on the old Outback, particularly in terms of material quality and overall fit and finish. However, the analogue instruments and switchgear look dated next to some crossover rivals’.