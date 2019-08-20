Ssangyong Korando 1.6 Ultimate 2019 UK review

The new Korando's interior is really rather nice. Surprisingly so, even. It’s not exactly on the same level as, say, a well-specced Volkswagen Tiguan for material richness and tactile appeal, but it was never going to be. The Korando is a fair few thousand pounds cheaper, after all. Next to rivals from Ssangyong’s home country, though, it’s very competitive indeed.

For a sum of money roughly similar to what you’d pay for this particular Korando, you could also have top-spec versions of the Kia Sportage and Hyundai Tucson - both with automatic ‘boxes and diesel engines developing 134bhp and 236lb ft. And considering the fact that all three SUVs adopt basically the same approach to interior design - think plenty of gloss black and silver plastic, leather upholstery and seriously generous levels of standard kit - it’s unlikely you’d emerge from the Korando feeling hard done by. Sure, some of the Ssangyong’s minor controls may feel a touch cheap and plasticky, but you could level the same criticism at the other two just as easily. There’s also loads of space in the second row, and the 3D-effect ambient lighting is an attractive touch.

Unsurprisingly, the Korando edges ahead when it comes to towing. Well, it does at this price point (between £31,700 and £32,200), at least. While the Kia and Hyundai have comparable levels of performance, they can haul up to just 1600kg. Admittedly, the Sportage can tow more when equipped with a more powerful engine and four-wheel drive (up to 2200kg), but you have to pay more than £35,000 for the privilege.

So, it would seem the Korando has carved out a very specific niche for itself. That’s just as well, really, because when it comes to the task of driving, it’s not quite on the same level as the other two for ride comfort or refinement.