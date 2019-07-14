Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 2019 review

On track, the driving experience itself will seem revelatory if you’ve never driven the old GT4 and curiously different if you have. Firstly, this is still a gold-plated five-star chassis with bells on it. The balance has an incredible ‘self-centring’ feel about it, so even if you overcook it on the way into a bends or change course too abruptly, the car settles almost in an instant, quickly maximising traction and drive.

I think this is probably the one major dynamic improvement over the old car, which simply wasn’t this stable, and when the grip ran out you needed to act very quickly indeed. The new car’s road-holding is exceptional, but when you exceed those limits it’s the relative lack of steering correction required that takes your breath away. Confidence? Doled out by the bucket-load, and more so when the two-way adjustable dampers are left in their more relaxed – and expressive – setting. I’m not sure any other mid-engined car communicates grips level this well. Again, maybe McLaren, but none of the others.

The steering is another highlight, not least because the ratio isn’t hair-trigger quick, as seems the modern way, and the assistance has actually been dialled back a touch. The Cayman GT4 turns into corners with predictable accuracy and a delightful stability matched by the rear axle. The weighting is also linear and alongside it the entire structure of the car seems to speak to you. The added benefit of a more considered ratio for the steering is that you can more easily coax the GT4 in corners with some attitude – you've time to think, and feel your way in.

And the new engine? Objectively speaking, it’s good. Powerful and finger-clicking crisp in its response at the top end but smooth with the torque delivery at lower engine speeds, and muscular enough to help diminish the effects of unusually long gearing (Andreas Preuninger apparently likes second as a proper driving gear – we think 85mph at the red line is a bit much), which remains unchanged from the previous model. Those ratios are still an issue, in truth, but engineering a new gearbox costs rather a lot, and Porsche wants to keep the cost of the car well below 100,000 euros. While we’re at it, the clutch itself has been strengthened but the pedal action feels a little lighter, and less involving. Meanwhile the short throw is a delight, and the fact the crucial movement across from second to third requires concentration to nail is, for this writer, only a good thing. There's a new auto-blip function, too. It's excellent.