Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 2019 review

What is it?
You’re looking at the second-generation Cayman GT4, and therefore your new departure point into the big-winged world of Porsche’s quickest and sweetest creations.
You’ll remember the old Cayman GT4. It was the first time the brains behind the 911-based GT3 and GT2 specials were allowed a proper go at a mid-engined model, and they built near as dammit the perfect driver’s car. Naturally, the basic recipe has hardly changed. The front axle is still taken wholesale from the GT3, though the 20in wheels are unique to the GT4. At the rear the architecture is again largely carried over from the common Cayman, though the dampers are inverted in true motorsport style and the control arms and subframe are pure GT3.
It goes on: the engine remains paired to a six-speed manual gearbox and drive is delivered to the rear wheels alone through a mechanical limited-slip differential. You still get semi-slick tyres in the form of Michelin’s Pilot Sport Cup 2, and a huge rear wing, though the new item makes a fifth more downforce than before and works in tandem a pretty beastly diffuser carried over from the GT4 Clubsport racecar. In fact aero is a significant element of the new Cayman GT4, which can somehow lap the Nürburgring quicker than the Carrera GT 'super sports car' did back in 2004. ‘Progress’ hardly does it justice.
Add your comment