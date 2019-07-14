Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 2019 review

Porsche reprises arguably the finest drivers' car of its generation, with an all-new engine and but the same purist philosophy

    Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 2019 review

    Porsche reprises arguably the finest drivers' car of its generation, with an all-new engine and but the same purist philosophy
14 July 2019

What is it?

You’re looking at the second-generation Cayman GT4, and therefore your new departure point into the big-winged world of Porsche’s quickest and sweetest creations.

You’ll remember the old Cayman GT4. It was the first time the brains behind the 911-based GT3 and GT2 specials were allowed a proper go at a mid-engined model, and they built near as dammit the perfect driver’s car. Naturally, the basic recipe has hardly changed. The front axle is still taken wholesale from the GT3, though the 20in wheels are unique to the GT4. At the rear the architecture is again largely carried over from the common Cayman, though the dampers are inverted in true motorsport style and the control arms and subframe are pure GT3.

It goes on: the engine remains paired to a six-speed manual gearbox and drive is delivered to the rear wheels alone through a mechanical limited-slip differential. You still get semi-slick tyres in the form of Michelin’s Pilot Sport Cup 2, and a huge rear wing, though the new item makes a fifth more downforce than before and works in tandem a pretty beastly diffuser carried over from the GT4 Clubsport racecar. In fact aero is a significant element of the new Cayman GT4, which can somehow lap the Nürburgring quicker than the Carrera GT 'super sports car' did back in 2004. ‘Progress’ hardly does it justice.

And there’s a different sort of progress in the engine bay: an even better sort. At one point Porsche toyed with the idea of equipping the Cayman GT4 a highly tuned version of the downsized 2.0-litre turbo flat-four found in everywhere else in the Cayman range. In Zuffenhausen they correctly decided that wasn’t good enough, and so the new car gets an evolution of the 3.0-litre engine found in the current 911, only with the turbochargers sidelined and the cylinders substantially bored and stroked out. You read that right.

The new 9A2 Evo unit is a 4.0-litre flat-six that spins to 8000rpm, making 414bhp and 310lb ft along the way – an improvement of 34bhp over the old GT4, though torque remains the same. It gets a forged steel crank, hydraulic valves and Piezo fuel injectors, which improve propagation by making three individual – and presumably obscenely rapid – squirts for each stroke of the piston. Porsche can get the system working at 8000rpm but not at 9000rpm, which is why the 4.0-litre engine in the upcoming new GT3 won’t have it, and elsewhere there are low-friction roller cam followers instead of tappets. Below 3000rpm this engine can also shut down a bank of cylinders for better fuel economy. Cleverly, it switches banks after a short while to keep the catalytic converters hot and operational.

What's it like?

On the road? We’ll have to wait. Sorry. That said, the suspension is encouragingly well mannered while trundling through the unevenly surfaced paddock at Knockhill, and if the old GT4 is anything to go by then the new car ought to ride just as many other mid-engined machines do: surprisingly, effortlessly well, particularly at the front axle, where the spring rates can be dialled back.

Alas, for now we’re limited to confines of Knockhill Racing Circuit, though given four in five owners will use their GT4 for trackdays, this is hardly an inappropriate place to get a first taste. It rained at lunchtime but now it’s dry, which is just as well because if ever there was a circuit to provoke a car with even a morsel of inherent instability, this it is. There’s a looping, ducking sequence at the far side of the circuit that feels as though the car’s centre of gravity as been thrown in a tumble dryer, and even the opening right-hander is a tight, big-dipper of a bend that flows over an adversely cambered crest. It’s taken way up into third gear.

But first, the Cayman GT4’s driving environment. It’s is recognisable from before, which is to say the ergonomics are borderline faultless in a fashion only McLaren now seems to match. The car’s hip-point is supposedly identical to before, but from our car’s optional carbon bucket seats it actually feels lower, and even taller drivers can find a position whereby their eyeline almost skims the steering wheel. The wheel itself is pretty sublime, too, hitting a sweetspot for diameter and rim-girth, and without even a solitary button, toggle or scrolling dial to detract from its primary role. A touch more reach in the column is needed, but really that’s the only criticism. Maybe the steel roll-cage that comes as part of the Clubsport pack hinders over-the-shoulder visibility, but it’s marginal. This is a wonderful place to sit.

On track, the driving experience itself will seem revelatory if you’ve never driven the old GT4 and curiously different if you have. Firstly, this is still a gold-plated five-star chassis with bells on it. The balance has an incredible ‘self-centring’ feel about it, so even if you overcook it on the way into a bends or change course too abruptly, the car settles almost in an instant, quickly maximising traction and drive. 

I think this is probably the one major dynamic improvement over the old car, which simply wasn’t this stable, and when the grip ran out you needed to act very quickly indeed. The new car’s road-holding is exceptional, but when you exceed those limits it’s the relative lack of steering correction required that takes your breath away. Confidence? Doled out by the bucket-load, and more so when the two-way adjustable dampers are left in their more relaxed – and expressive – setting. I’m not sure any other mid-engined car communicates grips level this well. Again, maybe McLaren, but none of the others.

The steering is another highlight, not least because the ratio isn’t hair-trigger quick, as seems the modern way, and the assistance has actually been dialled back a touch. The Cayman GT4 turns into corners with predictable accuracy and a delightful stability matched by the rear axle. The weighting is also linear and alongside it the entire structure of the car seems to speak to you. The added benefit of a more considered ratio for the steering is that you can more easily coax the GT4 in corners with some attitude – you've time to think, and feel your way in.    

And the new engine? Objectively speaking, it’s good. Powerful and finger-clicking crisp in its response at the top end but smooth with the torque delivery at lower engine speeds, and muscular enough to help diminish the effects of unusually long gearing (Andreas Preuninger apparently likes second as a proper driving gear – we think 85mph at the red line is a bit much), which remains unchanged from the previous model. Those ratios are still an issue, in truth, but engineering a new gearbox costs rather a lot, and Porsche wants to keep the cost of the car well below 100,000 euros. While we’re at it, the clutch itself has been strengthened but the pedal action feels a little lighter, and less involving. Meanwhile the short throw is a delight, and the fact the crucial movement across from second to third requires concentration to nail is, for this writer, only a good thing. There's a new auto-blip function, too. It's excellent.

Should I buy one?

The Cayman GT4 costs around £75,000. You can then add the carbon-ceramic brakes for £5597, carbon bucket seats for £3788 and the Clubsport pack, which includes a roll-cage, 2.5kg fire extinguisher and driver-seat six-point harness, for £2778.

We'd go without the awkward harnesses, but even at more than £85,000, the GT4 seems fine value for money. The chassis is phenomenally good, and the braking, gearshift and steering are also all out of the highest drawer. For a similarly engaging mid-engined experience on track, you need to look to the likes of the McLaren 600LT and Ferrari 488 Pista. Best of all is that the production run will go on until 2022, with Porsche aiming to satisfy all orders and put an end to rampant speculation.

But here are the caveats. Firstly, we’re yet to drive this car on the road, where it’s gearing may well prove too long and the chassis too good even for this potent new engine. In the world of trackday Porsches, if the GT2 RS is the one whose chassis (and, frankly, everything else) is dominated by its engine, and the GT3 is the one where the entire show is in perfect harmony, the GT4 feels as though it needs a fraction more power to unlock its ultimate potential as a thrilling road and track car. That might happen in the form of a GT4 RS, but most likely it won't. An Alpine A110 could yet be the more engaging car on the road, and at little over half the price of the Porsche.

The engine also lacks some of the soul of the old 3.8-litre six, which was really only a powerkitted Carrera S engine. There's less induction roar, and with new particulate filters and noise regulations to meet, less of the gnashing exhaust blare, and so the GT4 has lost its renegade attitude. In fact across the board it feels less raw but is undoubtedly a more competent, quicker machine. 

But ultimately, there's nothing to match this level of precision, balance and feel at this price point, and little beyond it in terms of pure behind-the-wheel appeal. And I'll say it again: this chassis is nothing short of sensational. It's simply joyful on a charge. Once we've driven the Cayman GT4 on the road, the full five stars beckon.

Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 specification

Where Knockhill Circuit, Scotland Price £75,348 On sale Now Engine Flat-six, 3995cc, petrol Power 414bhp at 7600rpm Torque 310lb ft at 5000-6800rpm Gearbox Six-speed manual Kerb weight 1420kg Top speed 188mph 0-62mph 4.4sec Fuel economy 25.7mpg CO2 249g/km Rivals Alpine A110S, Lotus Exige 410 Sport

