Nissan Leaf e+ Tekna 2019 UK review

From £28,7906
Range-topping electric hatch gets bigger battery for more range and more powerful motor. Is it worth the price jump?

Our Verdict

Nissan Leaf

Nissan Leaf 2018 UK review hero front

Better looks, better value, better range, stronger performance and a quiet and relaxing drive make the Nissan Leaf a leading EV contender again

20 June 2019

What is it?

When the original Nissan Leaf came out in 2010, owners were claiming a real-world range of little more than 70 miles. By the time the second-generation car came out last year, our sister publication What Car? was quoting a real-world range of about 130 miles. And now we’re reviewing a Leaf promising up to 239 miles on the seemingly realistic official WLTP test.

But this new, 62kWh battery-equipped Leaf isn’t just about getting you pretty much exactly from London to Blackpool without rejuicing. Don’t be fooled by the rather dull trim name: this is as close to the Leaf Nismo as the UK is going to get, for now at least, because that bigger-capacity battery allows the motor's power to be boosted from the 148bhp to a healthy 214bhp. Torque is up slightly, too.

Also new is the Leaf e+'s ability to use the latest public rapid chargers; with its standard charging rate of 70kW, it can reach 80% in 40 minutes, just like the 50kW-limited regular Leaf. Other, less significant changes include a new front end design.

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

What's it like?

The e+ version of the Leaf is better in some ways and worse in others. There’s a trade-off for a battery and power upgrade this significant, and it’s more pronounced than with a similar upgrade to a petrol or diesel car.

Let’s start with the good bits: that power boost is noticeable from the off. Nissan quotes a 0-62mph time of 7.3sec - the same as the BMW i3, although still a way off the unusually brisk Hyundai Kona Electric. Nevertheless, this is a Leaf that no longer feels a touch out of its depth at motorway speeds, remaining punchy above 70mph.

Having the longer range means attempts to exploit the Leaf’s newfound straight-line urgency don’t leave you with feelings of guilt and anxiety once you glance at the predicted miles left. We weren’t able to run the Leaf e+ right down to empty, but indications are that it should be easily capable of breaching the 200-mile barrier, even if you have a hyperactive right foot.

As with the Kona Electric, however, this level of power and torque on tap from the get-go causes some issues in the chassis department. Nissan has revised the suspension for the e+, but that doesn’t prevent the traction control from going berserk when you try to move away smartly with steering lock applied. The steering wheel squirms this way and that, too, while undulating Tarmac makes the car lose grip all too easily when its safety systems are turned off.

Corners aren’t to be relished, either, if only because the increased approach speed means more dive under braking and more lean when turning in via the feel-free helm. Much can be put down to the car’s quoted kerb weight: at well over 1700kg (about 150kg more than the regular Leaf), it's a fair chunk heavier than the Kona Electric and nearly half a tonne more than the far more agile BMW i3S.

Still, what matters more to many electric car buyers (generally speaking, those who drive into and around urban areas) is that the ride is considerably less disturbed by bumps than in the i3s. Refinement is decent, too.

Arguably, that the Leaf e+ is more adept when taking it easy than when pushed near its limits shouldn’t faze potential owners. Nobody is realistically expecting it to rival a hot hatch, or even a warm one. In some ways, this defeats the purpose of giving it more power, but we can accept that most buyers will use it only in small bursts, when overtaking or getting up to speed out of an oblique junction, say.

The interior of the e+ is unchanged from the regular Leaf, meaning it has a wealth of equipment, reasonable space, acceptable material quality and no reach adjustment for the steering wheel. The latter was particularly irksome for this 6ft 2in tall tester and borders on absurdity given the price this model commands.

Should I buy one?

Ah yes, the price: perhaps the biggest stumbling block with the Leaf e+. With Nissan offering the uprated powertrain only with top-flight Tekna trim, you’re looking at a car that would be within striking distance of £40,000 were it not for the £3500 government grant.

Adding around £5000 to the list price of the regular Leaf doesn’t seem too outrageous, but it limits the car’s appeal to those who really need the performance or whose range anxiety really gets the better of them.

Of more significance is the e+'s placing among rivals. While you can have a Leaf today, those prepared to join the waiting list for a Kona Electric will get a better-value, longer-range proposition.

And that's before considering all manner of new arrivals - the Peugeot e-2008 and Volkswagen ID 3, to name but a few - that are expected to arrive with prices starting below £30,000. Even the Tesla Model 3 is only a couple of thousand more. Finance deals aren’t particularly remarkable for the Leaf e+, either.

Regardless of this car's decent performance statistics and strong equipment tally, it doesn’t offer the dynamic sophistication or interior quality you'd expect at this price point.

Nissan Leaf e+ Tekna specification

Where Berkshire, UK Price £36,245 (after £3500 government grant) On sale Now Engine Electric motor Power 214bhp Torque 251lb ft Gearbox Single-speed automatic Kerb weight 1731kg Top speed 98mph 0-62mph 7.3sec Range 239 miles (WLTP) CO2 0g/km (WLTP) Rivals Hyundai Kona Electric, BMW i3

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week