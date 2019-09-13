Mercedes-Benz GLE 350de 4Matic 2019 review

This is the latest model to join the second-generation Mercedes-Benz GLE line-up: the GLE 350de 4Matic. It’s also the latest in what the German car maker says will be up to 20 plug-in hybrid models in its range by the end of 2020.

The new four-wheel-drive diesel-electric SUV boasts a class-leading electric-only range of up to 61.5 miles and CO2 emissions of just 29g/km on the WLTP test cycle – figures that promise to make it particularly attractive to company car buyers when UK sales get underway in October.

The extended electric-only range is achieved with a sizeable 31.2kWh lithium ion battery – the largest unit Mercedes has yet fitted to a production plug-in hybrid model. The move mirrors that of BMW, which fits a smaller (24kWh) battery to the X5 xDrive45e to give it an official electric-only range of 54.1 miles.

The driveline used by the GLE 350de is similar to that already used in the C300de and E300de.

At the heart of the SUV is a longitudinally mounted turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel engine developing 192bhp and 295lb ft of torque. This is supported by an electric motor – mounted within the standard nine-speed automatic gearbox – that produces up to 134bhp and 324lb ft.