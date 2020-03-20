Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 4Matic+ 2020 review

What is it?
The GLS 63 heads an increasingly long line-up of go-fast SUVs from Mercedes-AMG.
The US-produced model builds on standard versions of the third-generation GLS with the latest iteration of the Mercedes performance car division’s twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre petrol engine. The sonorous V8 is mated to a 48V mild-hybrid system that enables electric boosting for an extra dose of performance and greater efficiency.
Driving through AMG’s nine-speed automatic gearbox and a fully variable 4Matic+ four-wheel drive system, the combustion engine kicks out a nominal 603bhp at 5750rpm. A further 22bhp from the electric motor, which also acts as an alternator to harvest kinetic energy, ultimately gives the GLS 63 a combined 625bhp. That's 48bhp more than the now-discontinued 5.5-litre twin-turbo V8 engine found in the old GL 63.
Torque is rated at 626lb ft between 2250rpm and 5000rpm, although it can be boosted to 810lb ft for short periods of full-throttle acceleration thanks to an additional 184lb ft from the electric motor.
Official figures point to a 0-62mph time of 4.2sec and a nominal top speed of 155mph. This can be raised to 174mph with the optional Driver’s Package, which also adds upgraded tyres to the mix.
Join the debate
289
perfect.......
...... colour combination. Just a shame about that bloody awful AMG Grille.
Bob Cholmondeley
That is one ugly munter of a
eseaton
I actually quite liked the
I actually quite liked the previous incarnations. But this? My goodness - what a pig.
Talking of pigs, I saw a new BMW 1 Series today. The front is pure pig snout.
Just Saying
Cars for owners with a medical condition
BMW recently launched the X7 which is also massive.
The only plausible explanation is that our friends across the pond still love their full fat coke and burgers! Oops, no offence.
