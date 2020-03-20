Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 4Matic+ 2020 review

AMG has gone to extensive engineering lengths to ensure the dynamic potential of the GLS 63 improves on standard versions of the third-generation GLS. And it shows.

The adaptive dampers stiffen in steps through the Comfort, Sport and Sport+ modes. The air springs also automatically reduce the ride height by up to 20mm in both Sport and Sport+, and when your speed extends beyond 75mph. It drops by 10mm in Comfort mode, too.

In addition, active engine mounts help to control load forces, stiffening through corners to provide a firmer base for the GLS 63’s mighty powerplant and then relaxing again to better disperse road shock through the structure on the straights. Electronically actuated active roll bars firm up to counter roll as lateral forces increase, then loosen to help keep the ride pliable at the straight-ahead.

Given its weight and size, it’s incredibly agile along winding roads. It's perhaps not quite as nimble as some rivals sporting four-wheel steering, but the precision and control is definitely a big step up on the old GLS 63 and sufficiently engaging to be described as entertaining.

The 4Matic four-wheel drive system operates in combination with a standard electronic limited-slip rear differential. The apportioning of drive is predominately to the rear until greater grip is required, at which point up to 50% can be fed to the front wheels. The upshot is outstanding traction and purchase .

Inside, the cabin has received the traditional AMG treatment, with AMG-specific instruments, infotainment functions, steering wheel, front seats and trim elements. It’s high on quality and its twin 12.3in displays, which work in combination with the German car maker’s latest MBUX user interface system, deliver suitable high-definition traits. But the GLS 63 lacks the bespoke feel of some high-end SUV rivals, feeling and looking a bit too similar to that of the smaller GLE 63 in many areas. It’s commodious, though, with the capability of accommodating up to seven people in three rows of seats, with 355 litres of luggage space, or five people in two rows and an 890-litre cargo area.