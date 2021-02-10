Mazda CX-5 2.5 AWD GT Sport 2021 UK review

The most notable addition is that new ‘flagship’ engine to sit atop the powertrain range. It’s Mazda’s 191bhp 2.5-litre Skyactiv-G four cylinder petrol engine, first seen in the UK on the Mazda 6 saloon and which bucks industry trends by being devoid of even the merest wisp of electrification (you’ll need the mild-hybrid CX-30 or electric MX-30 for that).

The unit isn’t entirely without some tricks to increase efficiency, though: it features cylinder deactivation technology to automatically switch between two and four cylinders, contributing towards an official WLTP fuel economy figure of 35.3mpg. While that’s far below the inflated official figures of some hybrids – and, as a result, without their favourable tax bands – it is a figure you can actually get close to in the real world.

The engine is refreshingly responsive, offering a useful slug of power that helps offset the not inconsiderable SUV heft of the CX-5. Without any electric boost there’s no engine-free running from start-up, but while that does make for a modicum less refinement, the payoff is the surprisingly pleasant roar of the Skyactiv-G unit. Once up to speed it doesn’t lack for refinement or response compared with class rivals, and if you select Sport mode it offers a pleasing soundtrack. And, happily, the unit doesn’t affect the CX-5’s positive handling and driving dynamics.

The rest of the engine line-up remains, including the front-drive 2.0 Skyactiv-G petrol unit and two different outputs of the Skyactiv-D diesel.