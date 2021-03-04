Kia Stonic 1.0 T-GDi 48V Connect iMT 2021 UK review

You might find it hard to spot the changes to the Stonic on first glance at both car and spec sheet might suggest. Exterior styling changes are limited to new LED headlights, a new GT-Line trim and extra colours, while inside the central touchscreen has grown, and the digital driver display is higher resolution. Welcome upgrades, but hardly substantial.

The big change is found with the powertrain, although they might seem similar: the entry level – and UK best-seller – remains a 1.0-litre turbocharged three-pot offering an unchanged 118bhp. Except it’s Kia’s new-generation Smartstream unit, which adds variable value technology for a claimed better efficiency and improved torque than the Kappa motor it replaces.

That motor is also available with, as fitted to our test car, Kia’s new mild hybrid 48V integrated starter generator (which Kia brands EcoDynamics+) and new intelligent manual transmission (iMT) gearbox. The six-speed box is actuated electrically rather than mechanically, which is designed to maintain the engagement of a manual while maximising the fuel economy and emissions benefits of the 48V ISG.

Despite that new tech, from behind the wheel the changes feel as subtle as the Stonic’s styling tweaks. The engine offers a classic three-pot feel, occasionally raspy but largely quiet, and with a touch of refinement offered by the engine-off coasting. The iMT gearbox feels much like a traditional manual: it pairs well with the engine and is responsive, although hardly thrilling.