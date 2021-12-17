Kia Ceed Sportswagon 1.5 T-GDI '3' 2021 UK review

What is it?
It’s just a light nip and tuck for this updated Kia Ceed Sportswagon, which remains a popular business car choice in Kia’s line-up despite the arrival of the Kia XCeed in 2019, inevitably cannibalising some estate buyers.
More than a tenth of Ceed sales go to the Sportswagon, although that’s heavily skewed by the addition of the Xceed to the family, which now accounts for a staggering half of overall Ceed sales.
What’s new? The front end gets the Korean firm’s latest logo, a black gloss finish on Kia’s familiar tiger-nose grille, plus it receives two large side air intakes intended to create “a sportier appearance”, reckons Kia, and there’s a light rear bumper refresh, too.
There’s a new 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol, driven here, which replaces the 1.4-litre - a goner thanks to emissions regulations. An entry-level 1.0-litre petrol and fleet-focused 1.6-litre diesel with mild hybrid are also available, but this powertrain will be the most popular, for retail buyers at least.
It produces 20bhp more than the 1.4-litre at 158bhp, and has a wider torque band, delivering 197lb ft between 1,500 to 3,500rpm. Emissions in our dual-clutch (DCT) version are 134g/km CO2.
What's it like?
It’s a feisty engine which has enough pull for any type of road and works fluently with the seven-speed DCT. The issue is refinement: gruff when being worked and still notably noticeable when not.
The other criticism is general noise in the cabin. Along with the engine, there’s excessive road and tyre noise and while you adapt, better insulation should be on the list for the next-generation model.
Those smears aside, and you have a well-rounded, capable and agile car. The chassis has an unexpected level of finesse demonstrating control when cornering and composure (mostly) over less admirable roads. The steering lacks some feedback but has a good heft to it and feels accurate, although doesn’t quite have the balance of the Skoda Octavia Estate.
Interior quality is commendable, although the upper plastics feel as if they could be slightly less scratchy. Still, it’s a world away from Kias of old. The infotainment system with 10.25in touchscreen on our variant - plus, joyously, tactual buttons - is intuitive to use. All-in-all, the Octavia has the edge here, thanks to its Volkswagen Group roots, but the Ceed is still a pleasing place to be. The 625-litre boot is cavernous with well-sized, handy underfloor compartments and almost as big as the Octavia’s 640 litres.
