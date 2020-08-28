Kia Ceed 1.6 CRDi 48V iMT 2020 review

What is it?
A ground-breaking world first, that's what. Well, sort of: the Kia Ceed is welcoming mild-hybrid technology as part of a pre-facelift tech update due in the UK in late 2020, and the South Korean manufacturer claims this is the first time a 48V mild-hybrid system will be used alongside an electronic clutch.
The theory goes that the family hatch will eke out better fuel economy from its diesel engine without needing to sacrifice the driver involvement that comes with a manual gearbox.
Kia’s ‘intelligent Manual Transmission’ (iMT) uses a clutch-by-wire system in tandem with the starter/generator to switch the engine off earlier than was previously possible when coming to a stop. It also allows the car to briefly turn off and coast in gear at speeds of up to 77mph. The end result is less fuel used and less CO2 pumped into the atmosphere.
Meanwhile, Kia is introducing a handful of new services to its smartphone integration system, with improved traffic predictions, augmented reality navigation and transferable driver profiles all part of the new package.
Beyond that, the Ceed is just the same, with a full facelift of the line-up not due until later next year.
Join the debate
FastRenaultFan
Seems like a very clever idea and it's a stylish car
That is why I have to laugh at this
The Ceed’s generic styling, long gear ratios and perceived interior quality were all reasons to opt for the more accomplished Volkswagen Golf and Ford Focus.
Rely and a VW Golfs styling or lack of it what is that? It's certainly not original and it's way more generic than the Ceed.
So AutoCar tell me. What is so good about a VW Golf. I think VW asked all there designers years ago as they never even seem to bother to try and design there cars these days. They just turn out the seem dull boring cars decade after decade. It's a miracle that they VW that is are still around. Only for the fact that they make good Van's they might not be.
si73
Totally agree, VWs have been
manicm
Why couldn't they just
Why couldn't they just produce an efficient dual-clutch gearbox. I don't see the point of this.
