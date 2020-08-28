Kia Ceed 1.6 CRDi 48V iMT 2020 review

Nor is the mild-hybrid technology that obvious from behind the wheel. The engine cuts out as you come to a halt at lights and junctions, springing back into life the moment you re-engage the clutch. Lifting off on the motorway results in decent coasting, although the engine is less likely to idle here if features like the air-con are drawing power.

We saw 60.1mpg on our short test run in Germany, covering a variety of country roads and some dual carriageways. This indicates that over a higher mileage (the main concern for diesel buyers, after all), the Ceed should outstrip the 70mpg we achieved with this 1.6-litre diesel engine before it went hybrid. According to the official figures at least, the Ceed moves from 56.5mpg to 57.3mpg.

In most other respects, the Ceed is still a grown-up performer. The steering feels direct and balanced, making the car easy to place accurately on the road. There’s a good amount of grip through corners and it’s nicely settled on a motorway cruise. The diesel engine is quiet, too, more so than most alternatives in the class.

The same can’t be said of the ride comfort. It’s acceptable for the most part, although you begin to notice the vibrations on rougher roads as the suspension struggles to absorb all the bumps and jolts. However, having driven the car before, we know this isn’t a symptom of the larger, 17in wheels on our Spirit-trimmed German test car, equivalent to the 3 spec in the UK.

Inside, the interior is unchanged, with the mostly high-quality material finish let down by one or two harder plastics. The menus on the 10.25in touchscreen are easy enough to navigate, although its response to inputs could be sharper.

Ahead of the test drive, Kia demonstrated the new features it has added to the UVO Connect smartphone integration system. Of most interest to buyers will be the ability to save individual personal settings on the UVO app: any family members sharing driving duties can now set their navigation, radio and Bluetooth preferences on their smartphones, so they can be greeted with their ideal set-up the moment they turn the car on. That could prove to be a genuine time-saver, and the fact that Kia has committed to providing all of its connected services free of charge for seven years is an added bonus.