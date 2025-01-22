KGM Actyon review

From £36,995

A coupé-SUV reworking of the Torres is the ex-Ssangyong brand's first car developed under new ownership

At first glance, it would be easy to dismiss the new KGM Actyon as a sleeker coupé version of the distinctive Torres SUV, which was launched last year. And there’s some truth to that: the models are close in size and share a platform, powertrain and plenty of key design elements. 

But bosses from KG Mobility’s UK importer insist that their newest arrival is far more significant. To understand why, you need a brief history of the car firm originally known as Dong-A Motor but best remembered in the UK as Ssangyong. Since the Korean conglomerate that gave the firm that moniker sold off a controlling stake in 1997, the brand has been variously controlled by Daewoo, SAIC and Mahindra and has always struggled from a lack of investment and consistency.

The KG Group – a large Korean chaebol with significant interests in steel and chemical production – bought Ssangyong Motors in mid-2022 and promptly rebranded it as KG Mobility. That happened shortly after the Torres had been launched in South Korea – nearly two years before it reached the UK. KGM hasn’t just been renamed since then: its new owner has invested significantly in it, giving it vital resources to fully develop a new line of models.

So much has changed in the two years since the Torres was first launched and, KGM says, much of that is reflected in what are claimed to be significant under-the-skin differences between that model and the new Actyon. 

With those changes, KGM reckons it might have a car capable of serving as a credible alternative to the Kia Sportage in the lucrative C-segment SUV market and one able to win over new customers to the brand – especially at its competitive price of £36,996.

So can the Actyon live up to that billing or will a first outing on UK roads confirm that the new model is merely a Torres with a sleeker roofline? 

DESIGN & STYLING

7
KGM Actyon review 2025025 front tracking

The Actyon name revives the one used by Ssangyong for model that lasted two model generations, from 2005 until 2018, and that KGM now claims was “the world’s first coupé-style SUV”. The name was originally a portmanteau of action and young, but KGM says it now stands for a merger of the phrases ‘act young’ and ‘act on’. 

Still, this new Actyon is entirely unrelated to that model and takes its own distinctive design, with perhaps a hint of Range Rover Evoque to the overall profile. The resemblance with the Torres is clear, although the Actyon seems to borrow elements from both the combustion and electric EVX version of that model, while adding some of its own design flourishes.

The front of the car has a distinctive look, with narrow daytime-running lights flush against a thin grille that has shapes claimed to be inspired by the elements on the Korean flag. Erm, sure, if you say so. Elsewhere, as with the Torres, there are rugged SUV-esque grab handles on the side of the bonnet.

A side-on view is where the Evoque-esque coupé profile is most notable, helped by a rear accent line on the C-pillar and silver design elements on the roofline. The Actyon sits on 20in alloys and will be offered in the UK with a choice of five colours.

As ever, these things are subjective but the design certainly gives the Actyon a touch of presence and will stand out among many more anonymous SUVs.

The Actyon is 4740mm long, 1910mm wide and 1680mm tall, which makes it 35mm longer, 20mm wider and 40mm taller than the Torres. It also has the same 2680mm wheelbase. However, because of its squarer roofline, the Torres has a marginally larger boot, with 703 litres of space versus 668 litre – although both vehicles offer significantly more room than a Sportage. KGM has found real success offering extra practicality in recent years and that approach is not about to change.

While the Torres is currently offered with petrol and electric powertrains – and with a hybrid coming soon – the Actyon will be offered in the UK with only a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol, driven through a Aisin-produced six-speed automatic gearbox. 

It produces an identical 161bhp and 192lb ft as in the Torres, giving a 0-62mph time of 10.8sec and a top speed of 119mph.

While the technical specifications of the Actyon are similar to the Torres, then, KGM claims significant work has been done, with revised suspension, tuning to the engine performance and response for improved “real-world performance”, and significant work to reduce noise, vibration and harshness.

INTERIOR

7

A sign of KGM’s ambition to target a different audience with the Actyon can be seen with the interior. While the Torres is offered with entry- and mid-level trims (K30 and K40 in KGM parlance), the Actyon will be offered in the UK in K50 trim only, with the firm’s UK bosses basically suggesting they’ve packed it with all the kit.

The interior features a layout called ‘horizontal simplicity’, which in essence means there are two 12.3in screens in a single unit next to each other, resting atop a long shelf finished with a bit of wood-styled veneer that runs the length of the dashboard. 

The steering wheel is a new shape intended to give it a more sporty feel and a better view of the instrument panel. (In the sort of inessential trivia you’ll want to remember for the 2025 Autocar Christmas quiz, it’s also the first steering wheel to feature the KGM logo in the middle.)

The large floating centre console contains the gear selector, which features a ‘crystal-type’ design that looks a bit of a Aldi alternative to the old Volvo crystal glass selectors. 

The electronically adjustable seats feature heating and cooling systems and are perfectly fine and comfortable.

To give the car a bit of a sporting feel (because it’s a coupé-SUV, you see) there’s plentiful black nappa leather and red trim elements, with chunks of a carbonfibre-esque grain. It doesn't feel entirely premium but neither does it feel like a cheap knock-off. There’s plenty of room in both the front and rear seats too. 

Visibility is excellent all round thanks to the commanding and high seating position, the low bonnet and chunky wing mirrors. The rear window does taper a bit due to that coupé roofline but visibility out the back is still decent.

The infotainment system will be familiar to users of other KGM models and is perfectly decent, if a little fiddly at times. There are plenty of physical buttons on the steering wheel for some of the key controls, including a customisable favourites button that you can map particular tasks to.

Swiping down from the top of the infotainment home screen brings up a shortcut menu from which you can easily turn off the lane keeping assist and the speed limit warning. You’ll probably want to do this, because both of them are extremely eager to let you know of even the most minor of transgressions, and the bongs are not a particularly soothing tone.

ENGINES & PERFORMANCE

6

The Actyon’s 1.5-litre turbocharged engine is a pretty gutsy unit, with plenty of low-down torque to give you a good shove when needed. It also feels smoother to us than it does in the Torres, and it can certainly hold its own when at speed.

That said, it’s still not the most refined of powertrains and can sound a bit gruff if you call on an instant hit of power. As before, much of that seems to be related to the six-speed automatic gearbox: it seems easily confused and often holds gears a bit too long before changing up. Accelerate hard out of a junction and it will keep you in a low gear long past when it should, resulting in more wheelspin and noise than forward progress.

But if you’re a bit delicate and don’t call too much on the Actyon’s reserves, things smooth out somewhat and it’s even quite relaxing, if not especially rapid.

As with the Torres, the fuel economy is a touch disappointing, with an official combined 33.1mpg. During our test run, we averaged just over 28mpg, which simply isn’t on a par with many class rivals.

RIDE & HANDLING

6

Driving a Torres and an Actyon on the same roads on back-to-back days suggested that the new model has made welcome improvements on one of the key areas between the two closely related models – although it’s all somewhat relative.

The Actyon does seem better able to cope with bumpy British roads and it is a bit more composed over potholes and sharp edges. But there’s still a jitter to the ride, and it all remains slightly firmer than is ideal. But on the right road, it will flow along quite happily.

While the Actyon might have chased some sporty coupé-SUV styling, it’s still not an especially sporty car. The steering lacks a bit of feel, and there’s a touch of wobble in corners that doesn’t make it inspiring to attack an apex. But for the sort of driving you’ll typically do in a family SUV, you’re likely to find few real complaints in terms of handling. There's just not much to really get excited about either.

One definite area of improvement for the Actyon is that it feels notably quieter and more refined than the Torres at speed, a result of new sound-absorbing materials and foam pads built into the chassis, new laminated glass and door seals, and new noise-cancelling tyres. It adds a touch of refinement compared with previous KGM/Ssangyong models.

MPG & RUNNING COSTS

7
KGM Actyon review 2025001 front tracking

Given there’s only one engine option and a single trim level, it won’t take you long to spec up a KGM Actyon. It’s priced at £36,995 and, because KGM has essentially ticked every option box for you, the only thing extra you can shell out if £650 for metallic paint.

KGM offers a five-year/100,000-mile warranty, with service intervals every 12 months or 10,000 miles. There’s a three-year service plan for £35 per month. After three years, estimates suggest the Actyon will be worth £19,200 (52% of list). 

The Actyon is more expensive than the similarly sized but bigger-booted Torres, although it does offer more kit and a dash more refinement than that model. It’s also cheaper than the closest spec of Kia Sportage, although it’s more expensive than comparably sized cars such as the Nissan Qashqai and MG HS.

As noted, the official MPG is on the disappointing side, and from our limited running on the first drive event, you'll do well to get close to 30mpg in the real world.

VERDICT

So is the KGM Actyon a bold new start for a reinvigorated car firm, or merely a slightly shinier coupé version of an existing model? Well, it’s sort of both.

Undoubtedly, there’s a strong connection to the Torres here, but on first encounter there has been some well-targeted if subtle work to improve some of the Torres’s issues. And the Actyon certainly feels like a step forward from some of the older rebadged Ssangyong models in KGM’s line-up and real evidence that the brand now has an owner prepared to give it some welcome investment and attention.

It’s definitely not flawless, but there’s a certain imperfect charm to it, and you’d be driving something that stands out on the road. The Actyon is unlikely to become a UK market leader in its segment – not least because KGM is currently registered as a small manufacturer to avoid having to deal with the challenges of the zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) mandate – but it will certainly have some appeal for buyers seeking a distinctive and slightly rugged family SUV.

James Attwood

James Attwood, digital editor
Title: Acting magazine editor

James is Autocar’s associate editor, and has more than 20 years of experience of working in automotive and motorsport journalism. He has been in his current role since September 2024, and helps lead Autocar's features and new sections, while regularly interviewing some of the biggest names in the industry. Oh, and he once helped make Volkswagen currywurst. Really.

Before first joining Autocar in 2017, James spent more than a decade in motorsport journalist, working on Autosport, autosport.com, F1 Racing and Motorsport News, covering everything from club rallying to top-level international events. He also spent 18 months running Move Electric, Haymarket's e-mobility title, where he developed knowledge of the e-bike and e-scooter markets. 