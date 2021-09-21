Ford Kuga 2.0 EcoBlue MHEV 2021 UK review

From £23,3858
Mild-hybrid diesel enters the powertrain mix for this sharper-than-average SUV
by Piers Ward
21 September 2021

What is it?

It shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise, given the way the wind is blowing, but apparently the Ford Kuga is the most electrified line-up for a single nameplate within Ford. Quite what that makes the all-electric Mustang Mach-E is anyone’s guess, but you get the gist: the Kuga is heartland Ford now, the 2021 equivalent of Mondeo Man, so electrification is key.

This is the mild-hybrid version, joining regular ICE variants, as well as the plug-in and ‘traditional’ hybrid models. It runs a 48V system and a beefed-up motor-generator. Designed to optimise the engine’s torque curve (up to 37lb ft at the crank), it helps out in engine-off running as you coast towards traffic lights. Smoother start/stop is another bonus. It is not, however, going to redefine fuel economy.

Here, it’s attached to a 2.0-litre diesel, giving 148bhp and 273lb ft, with a combined figure of 55.4mpg. On a long, mixed run, we saw low 50s. CO2 is 133g/km, which is on a par with rivals like the Skoda Karoq but not the sort of figure that will appeal to company car buyers.

The advantage is that you don’t get much of a weight penalty with a mild hybrid, because there isn’t a massive battery. As such, this car weighs 1680kg, considerably less than the 1844kg PHEV.

Our car is the ST-Line X Edition, one under top-spec Vignale, so comes with the full trimmings of heated rear seats, B&O speakers, phone connectivity etc. The infotainment system largely works well, especially when coupled with all the myriad buttons on the steering wheel. You could argue there are too many on the helm, but then at least they’re all to hand.

What's it like?

This particular engine is manual only - if you want an auto, one is available on both the 1.5 diesel and the 2.0 190 oil burner - and the long gearing suits the less zippy nature of a diesel. It’s a quiet lump, even at cold and idle, but you do have to work those gears a lot to keep it in the power band from 40mph to 60mph. On the motorway, at 70mph, there’s enough torque for it to be a sixth-and-leave effort.

As ever with Ford, it’s the last tenth of steering and damping that makes its cars stand out. The secondary ride is a fraction firmer than in some rivals (our Kuga’s sports suspension won’t help), but it always feels well controlled, with the car hunkered down and never skipping from bump to bump. It’s not the last word in dynamics, but it’s more fun than you’d imagine.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Ford Kuga Ecoblue MHEV 2021 UK first drive hero front

Ford Kuga 2.0 EcoBlue MHEV 2021 UK review

1 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo 4S 2021 UK FD hero front

Porsche Taycan 4S Cross Turismo 2021 UK review

1 Tivoli front track

Ssangyong Tivoli 1.5 Ultimate 2021 UK review

1 Nio ES8 European spec 2021 first drive hero front

Nio ES8 2021 review

1 Ford Focus ST Edition 2021 UK FD hero front

Ford Focus ST Edition 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Back to top

ody roll is also well managed. It’s not the last word in dynamics, but it’s more fun than you might imagine. The steering is equally good because it’s linear and doesn’t feel as synthesised as some other electrically assisted systems.

Should I buy one?

As ever with mild hybrids, they don’t redefine the sector, but they do help to finesse the fuel economy figures. It’s the same with the Kuga.

This is not a vehicle that company car buyers will rush out for, but as your average family wagon, it works well. It would certainly be near the top of our shopping list.

Advertisement
Back to top
Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

1 Ford Kuga Ecoblue MHEV 2021 UK first drive hero front

Ford Kuga 2.0 EcoBlue MHEV 2021 UK review

1 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo 4S 2021 UK FD hero front

Porsche Taycan 4S Cross Turismo 2021 UK review

1 Tivoli front track

Ssangyong Tivoli 1.5 Ultimate 2021 UK review

1 Nio ES8 European spec 2021 first drive hero front

Nio ES8 2021 review

1 Ford Focus ST Edition 2021 UK FD hero front

Ford Focus ST Edition 2021 UK review

View all latest drives