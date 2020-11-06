Ford Focus ST automatic 2020 UK review

The most obvious visual difference is that a six-speed gearlever gives way to a rotary selector on the centre console, plus a pair of small (arguably too small) plastic paddles behind the steering wheel. Like the rest of the interior, they’re not very impressive to look at, but function well enough.

The auto has the same mechanism as the manual for picking up Normal, Sport, Slippery or Race Track driving modes on the steering wheel — but there is an M switch for manual in the middle of the selector dial if you want to do the cog-swapping yourself.

The auto is virtually as rapid as the manual (it concedes 0.3sec from 0-62mph), but it’s a good deal more effortless, especially for the kind of driving with a high workload — lots of traffic or frequent B-road overtaking. Shifts are smooth if you want simple bouts of acceleration, but the kickdown (or paddle response) can be disappointingly slow if the powertrain is asked to change its mood quickly.