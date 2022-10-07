Chevrolet Corvette Z06 first drive

Chevrolet clearly likes a challenge. The last Chevrolet Corvette Z06 used a supercharged version of GM’s long-lived pushrod ‘small block’ V8, and there’s no obvious reason to an outsider why the track-focused version of the current, C8 generation couldn’t have taken the same route to increased performance. Instead, the new Z06 gets an all-new, naturally aspirated 5.5-litre V8, one that uses both a flat-plane crank and twin-cam cylinder heads to produce a very impressive peak of 670bhp.

While there are plenty of other changes over the regular Chevrolet Corvette C8, the new engine is the transformational one, radically altering the character of the Chevrolet Corvette Z06. While the basic Corvette has a burbling idle and is curtailed by a lowly 6500rpm redline, the Z06 fires up like a race car and snarls its way to 8500rpm before the limiter calls time, sounding more like a Ferrari than a traditional ’Vette as it does so.

Low-down torque is limited but the new engine is tractable at low speeds, and the same eight-speed dual-clutch transmission as the regular C8 can be both smooth and punchy according to which dynamic mode the car is in. Beyond 4000rpm, it starts to come alive, and well before it gets to the red part of the digital rev counter, it is pulling with a vigour that seems more supercar than sports car. Chevrolet claims a 2.9sec 0-60mph time, a figure that feels, if anything, pessimistic.

Z06 buyers have further choices to make. The biggest is between the standard Targa-style roof, with a single lift-out panel, or the cleverer but 45kg-heavier convertible, which uses a power-retractable hard-top. Both cars have the same torsional rigidity, although the convertible also lacks its sibling's glass engine cover. A hardcore Z07 pack brings stiffer suspension settings – the standard Z06 is already 30% firmer than the basic Corvette – plus carbon-ceramic brakes and track-spec Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres. Buyers can also choose an aero package, which brings a raised rear wing and takes peak downforce to 330kg, plus the stand-alone option of carbonfibre wheels to save an other 5kg per corner.

Although the Z06 is firmer than the regular C8, it isn’t too firm. Granted, my test route in Michigan consisted of some of the roads the car was developed on – a point made to me by a Vanishing Point encounter with a disguised Z06 prototype going the other way. But in the gentlest Tour dynamic setting, it is still compliant enough for road use, and even moving up to Sport didn’t turn it excessively harsh. Steering is high geared and very direct, with only minimal inputs required in all but the tightest corners. Which is probably just as well, given the awkward shape of the squared-off steering wheel, and the fact that the top and bottom of the rim are made from slippery carbonfibre. While I didn’t get to experience the Z06 on a track, the steering felt set up for high-load circuit work.