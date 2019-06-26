Bentley Continental GT V8 2019 review

What's it like?
You will probably know already that we hold the W12 Continental GT in high regard. But you can take it from me that in all ways that matter, the V8 is not just the cheaper car, but the better one too. We made much the same observations when comparing V8 and W12 from the last generation.
The first thing to note is that the V8 feels better balanced than the W12, and I mean that both literally and figuratively. With the W12 there is on occasion a sense that the chassis is being given all the work it might ever choose to do doling out the torque of the 6.0-litre motor. I’d not say it’s over-powered, but the engine has the starring role, the chassis the walk-on part. The V8 redresses this balance. I drove it along the most sinuous road I’ve ever encountered in North America – a road better suited to an Ariel Atom if I’m honest – and the V8 never threatened to overwhelm the chassis.
Better still, the car is keener to sniff out an apex, more sensitive to throttle position and I would say is more communicative through the steering still. No it doesn’t attack such a road with quite the same relish as, say, an Aston Martin DB11 V8 might, but there is no doubt in my mind that this is the best-handling, most enjoyable Bentley of the modern era.
The engine itself is fabulously brawny, with a far more seductive and characterful voice than that of its big brother. It is awash with low-down torque but what’s so clever is the programming of the double-clutch gearbox, which really resists the urge to kick down when you want to summon more power. Instead it lets the engine do the work, letting you hear its thunder without the need for a downshift followed almost immediately by an upshift back into the gear you just left. And with an engine that is hauling hard and thundering fabulously at just 2000rpm, that is precisely as it should be in a Bentley.
And that should be applauded, because all the other Continental GT attributes remain undimmed. It rides fabulously well, is fitted with perhaps the best seats of any car on sale, the interior feels properly handcrafted and the whole car seems as strong as a mountain.
Should I buy one?
If you’re looking for an entirely traditional grand tourer, a car offering superlative comfort over enormous distances, followed by more than enough dynamism on the right road for you to thoroughly enjoy the roads at destination, then the answer is an unequivocal ‘yes’. Few, if any, are better.
While other Bentleys have been both quicker and quirkier, for all-round ability and to deliver on what I believe is the core promise of a mainstream Bentley, this is the most complete I’ve encountered in over three decades of testing them.
Join the debate
TS7
One wonders...
...how much more power the W12 can usefully deliver, given that the 'VAG V8' can easily make 600+ bhp. Naturally Bentley don't want the 'little brother' to step on the grandee's big toes, but why not boost the 6.0's output, unless it can't be done reliably...
LJames
I often feel the same about
I often feel the same about the way car manufactuers crush the potential of their models in order to keep the gap clear between it and a higher model or spec.
I fully understand the logic and agree with it, but sometimes it is annoying when you know a specific model has so much more potential.
Take the Range Rover for example. It has long been in danger of being undercut by the sport. It has better off-road capability by design, but the Sport could be made to have an equal level of luxury, while maintaining its superior performance and dynamics
I don't want them to do it, but I still think it is an interesting study.
Jameson
The Doctor
I suspect the limiting factor
I suspect the limiting factor in the W12 is probably the conrods as they're the same spindley dimensions as those in every other VR derived engine. Bugatti get around it by using titanium but I doubt that would be cost effective for the Bentley.
Ski Kid
Has it put on weight or been on a diet
The opening description mentions 130 kg lighter then further in the review reduces this to 50kg variance between the two modelsv8 and w12 please get it right.
si73
As magnificent as this car
As magnificent as this car undoubtedly is I don't like the front, whether it's the grills size or shape against the lights I'm not sure but it doesn't look right to me.
jason_recliner
si73 wrote:
Yep. It looks like it was drawn by a teenager. On a 286. Using MS Paint.
It's a right munter.
ajmalmakan
villa for rent in sharjah
Book the Perfect Villa in Sharjah with Discount! Compare the Best Holiday 2 bedroom villa for rent in sharjah monthly from the Largest Selection. World of Vacation Rentals. Over 600 Providers. Top Deals. Most Properties.
6th.replicant
Give the V8 a sensible remap
Give the V8 a sensible remap to 'let it breathe' - eg, a 10% increase in power and torque - then considering its reduced weight and less nose-heavy handling, you'd end up with quite a decent package. Yes please.
Add your comment