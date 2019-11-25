Used car buying guide: Audi RS3

Today, a healthy one should still return similar figures but cost considerably less to buy. In fact, prices start at around £15,000. An example is the 2012/62-reg with 62,000 miles and full Audi service history that we found. Ah – sorry: it’s a category S car, which means it sustained structural damage and was written off by an insurer before being repaired. If that’s not alarming enough, there’s no requirement for the repair to have been independently inspected. Steering and suspension may also have been damaged.

It’s a useful introduction to the world of used RS3s. As with any used car but especially one whose appeal can blind you to its faults, you must keep your wits about you.

Fortunately, there are unscathed examples for the same money but they’re usually high mileage. Instead, from about £17,500 is where cars in good condition and with sensible mileages begin. Private sellers’ prices tend to be bullish but at least you get to size up the owner and quiz them about their driving style and attitude to maintenance. Better still, if they’re the first and only owner.

The fact that the model spans just two years and, but for specials such as the Exclusive edition, was unchanged throughout that short time means year of registration is less important than condition, provenance and specification.

On that last point, from around £18,500 specifications improve noticeably with options such as wingback seats, Alcantara interior and the smarter diamond-cut rotor arm alloys making an appearance. From around £20,000, mileages are typically below 50,000.

There are few tuned ones around but specialists say a healthy engine is perfectly capable of handling an increase in power. Those we found were producing a claimed 400bhp, but keen drivers might prefer their RS3 to have more feelsome steering and a more agile chassis… As always, you can’t have everything.

How to get one in your garage