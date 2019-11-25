Used car buying guide: Audi RS3

Such is the allure of Audi’s RS badge that despite the car having a chassis dating back to 2003, the RS3 of 2011-12 sold out before hitting the nation’s showrooms. Later on, in 2012, a few more were made for those who had missed out first time round.
Given the model’s lukewarm reviews, most notably from this magazine, you have to applaud their faith. Then again, it would have been hard not to be stirred by the RS3’s promise of 335bhp and 332lb ft of torque from 1600rpm, courtesy of a 2.5-litre turbocharged five-cylinder engine shared with the TT RS.
Four-wheel drive and a seven-speed S tronic dual-clutch automatic gearbox were the icing on the cake. Launch control was the cherry.
It cost £40,000 but that was a few thousand less than the TT RS, and you got a couple of extra doors and some useful load space into the bargain. Meanwhile, it could, said Audi, do 31mpg, although Autocar’s testers achieved 28mpg and, when in a hurry, single figures only.
Progress?
"with smaller 225s on the rears." just shows how todays cars are over tyre'd a 1.4 A3 can have wider tyres.
Amazing car, Amazing engine.
