Bangernomics best buys: Volkswagen Jetta

If it looks like a Golf and drives like a Golf, it must be a Golf. Or not, as our second-hand expert explains
News
4 mins read
1 March 2022

The Golf with a boot never went away. Well, not until a few years ago, anyway.

The Bora of 1999-2005 was less practical and more of a borer but, being a Mk4 Golf, was nevertheless a good basis for a rather conventional specification – the V5 and V6 less so.

Moving on to 2006 and Wolfsburg dusted off an old name to reinvent in the boot yet again. A type of car that had fallen out of favour in the UK, the Jetta also seemed a tad pointless when there was already the Passat, but it was in many ways nicer.

It was more upmarket than the Golf inside and had a boot usefully bigger than the old Bora’s, at 527 litres, so there are two good reasons to buy – as well as the usual range of very decent TSI turbo petrol and TDI diesel engines.

The 1.4 TSI is fine for local runs, the 1.6 TSI is a good compromise, while the 2.0 TSI is solid enough and, being the GTI engine, lively. The Bluemotion 2.0 TDI is the one if you do big mileages, because it will return around 60mpg.

The standard equipment is very decent, including climate control, electric windows and remote locking. S trim means a full-size spare wheel, SE features cruise control, while Sport adds foglights and rally-style seats. The Jetta scored well for safety, with front and curtain airbags, hydraulic brake assistance and stability control.

Ideally, find yourself a cared-for privately advertised example and enjoy. These do exist, as older drivers who never got the whole hatchback thing bought them. Otherwise, it could be a long-retired company car with multiple ex-owners and quite hammered.

Leaking diesel pumps, steering-rack failures and worn clutches are the main things to look out for.

Ones we found

2006 Volkswagen Jetta 2.0 TSI Sport 75,000 miles, £3600: This is a top-of-the-line 197bhp GTI-alike model with a recent service and a full service history. Something of a stunner that could be yours for not much money.

2009 Volkswagen Jetta 2.0 TDI SE, 95,000 miles, £2900: This is the smoother and more civilised 2.0-litre diesel in SE trim. It has three previous owners and a full history with 12 stamps in the book, plus a year’s MOT and a towbar. Ready to work.

Or try... 2009 Volvo S40 1.6D DRIVe S 118,000 miles, £2490: Here’s a Swedish take on the compact four-door format. This S40 has five previous owners but is in clean and tidy condition with a service history and a three-month dealer warranty.

Idol Fancy: Honda Insight (2000-2005)

If you wanted to drive the future back in 2000, you wanted the Honda Insight. Whereas today’s electrified and electric cars are as anonymous as fridges, this hybrid looked sensational.

It was a coupé of an aerodynamic design with flat hubcaps and covers over the rear wheels. It was also narrower from back to front, but the key to its 83mpg economy was Honda’s Integrated Motor Assist system. It wasn’t a proper hybrid, then. The engine works all the time and the leccy motor (which robs owners of rear seats) helps out.

Just 257 were registered and probably but a third were Honda UK imports, so good luck finding one. They’re tough little future pods that could crack 100,000 miles, mind you, but parts are problematic.

It’s hard not to love the Insight’s Dan Dare looks, but it will eventually need a new battery, which kills its banger credentials. The powertrain motor also doubles as the starter, so it’s rather complex if it needs fixing. Honda build quality is a plus point. Maybe converting it to a VTEC engine of some such output would be inappropriately amusing…

Buy now: Proton Gen-2 (2004-2012)

Quite honestly, the Gen-2 has relatively little going for it (bear with me, reader). Most were bought by people who wanted their money to go the furthest and only pottered around locally, doing just a few thousand miles a year.

Entry-level GL trim brought air conditioning, remote central locking, a CD player and electric front windows. Those who could afford GLS could treat themselves to alloy wheels and a CD multi-changer for the stereo. Range-topping GSX trim spoiled buyers with climate control and electric rear windows.

The Gen-2 is actually quite a good car to drive (not that many buyers would ever discover this). Being tuned by Lotus, it was quite sporty and would go around corners eagerly enough. There aren’t many examples on the used market, but it’s very reliable and anonymous. Perfect combination.

2010 Proton Gen-2 1.6 Ecologic GLS, 35,000 miles, £1995

Dare I even suggest that this is a future classic? Best I don’t, but any motor that survives long enough will be. While £1995 might seem steep, 35,000 miles is barely run in. It has a full service history, too, and only two previous owners. It will return just under 40mpg overall and should be easy to look after. Just perfect, then.

Reader's corner

A reader got in touch about their Mercedes-Benz B-Class. The automatic gearbox was causing trouble so they faced the classic dilemma: repair or sell? Well, the B had been very reliable so why go to the bother of an expensive change? Fix the gearbox and carry on, I said. They did, with an excellent specialist, and we have a happy ending. 

