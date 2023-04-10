Used car buying guide: Volkswagen T2

In theory, no one should really still like the Volkswagen T2.

It’s underpowered, uneconomical and outdated. But to those for whom chasing the early riptide on that wind-swept Cornish beach can be reached by no other means than this one, that doesn’t seem to matter.

To them the T2 is a logical imperative, and it is loved and adored by a coterie of enthusiasts who will accept no substitute for this ancient Vee Dub, despite its many flaws.

To say a T2 is ‘slow’ is like saying Bill Gates is ‘comfortable’, or Stalin ‘was not the nicest chap’. A T2 is catastrophically sluggish, no ifs or buts. A typical unmodified one has a 1.6 litre air-cooled flat-four engine that coughs out 50bhp, giving a 0-60mph time of 30sec, depending on which way the wind is blowing.

The brakes exist only in the imagination of the engineer who designed them. Container ships have better stopping distances and pressing the brake pedal is like stepping on a damp sponge.

So it struggles to get up to speed, and once you’re there, it struggles to come back down again. Is its redeeming feature its handling, then? Unfortunately not. It’s tall, and with this comes a high centre of gravity.

Its suspension is jelly-like, you’ll be holding on for dear life in the corners and its heavy mechanical steering will give you the forearms of a professional arm-wrestler.

If you spend north of £20,000, you can get a well-maintained T2 with a luxurious interior and little rust. You might even find extra soundproofing around the engine bay. If not, it’s a good idea to fit some because the wind noise and constant engine burble can become grating on the ears.

These are not safe cars: accordions have better crumple zones. The drum brakes are simply awful, and the lights are dim. The wipers are ineffective and will leave your windscreen dirtier than a teenager’s face, and chances are you’re at least being partially suffocated by some horrific exhaust leak.