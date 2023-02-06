Used car buying guide: Subaru BRZ

The fastest cars aren’t always the most fun. In fact, many cars now are too quick to be thoroughly enjoyed on a public road – unless you’re willing to risk losing your licence.

The Subaru BRZ isn’t among them, though; rather it’s a sports car you can get the best out of at everyday speeds, just like its better-known twin, the Toyota GT86.

A lot of this comes down to its limits and how approachable they are. There isn’t an abundance of grip in the BRZ; after all, it sits on the same narrow rubber as the Toyota Prius. This essentially feeds its fondness for shimmying beneath you, making sliding it, whether a little or a lot, a piece of cake.

Now, you might think that sounds dangerous, but don’t worry, because everything here is communicative, predictable and balanced. The BRZ is a true driver’s car, meaning you always feel in full control. More specifically, you have direct, well-weighted steering and some fine chassis dynamics on your side, not to mention there’s the safety net that is electronic stability control.

You will also find that, due to slightly different suspension setups, the BRZ is a tad firmer and thus sharper in the bends than the GT86. While the GT86 sold in greater numbers in the UK, mostly due to Toyota’s larger dealer network and longer warranty, the BRZ’s rarity could solidify it as the more appealing choice for you. Just keep in mind that this is reflected in marginally higher prices.

But back to the driver’s seat now, because we must talk about the BRZ’s six-speed manual gearbox. Not only does it add another layer of engagement, but it’s also simply a joy to use. An automatic is available, but choosing that would be like joining a rock band with the triangle as your instrument.

Another reason to avoid the auto is because it actually makes the BRZ slower: it has a claimed 0-62mph time of 8.2sec, while the manual can complete the sprint in 7.6sec.