Used car buying guide: BMW M1

If you like fairytales, this car is your unicorn. It’s a machine that wears its rich past with pride; a 3.5-litre, straight-six history lesson with a racing pedigree whose charmed life was seemingly over at a piston stroke. Or was it?

The BMW M1 was the German marque’s first mid-engined supercar, developed specifically for touring car races and to beat rival Porsche’s turbocharged triumphs. BMW wasn’t in a position to make the M1 itself, so the firm entered into partnerships with other companies, including the masterminds at Lamborghini, who agreed to build the car with BMW supplying the engine.

And what an engine it was: a straight-six symphony so pure and uncorrupted you could hear the air rushing through the intake under hard acceleration. The 0-62mph dash took 5.8sec and the car ran out of puff at 160mph, so it was immensely fast for its day.

Indeed, so accomplished was the 270bhp powerplant that it ended up powering the E28 BMW M5 and M635csi – cars from BMW that you could use every day. This too was the M1’s trump card. Think of it like a cheetah, but one you could give a name to and take for a walk.

The interior was equally civilised – a largely unpretentious place, punctuated by enough quirks to make it interesting. Tweed seats and switches using German words gave way to a driver-centric place to sit. The doors shut with a reassuring thud and the switchgear placed exactly where you wanted it to be.