Nearly new buying guide: Toyota Corolla

To say the Toyota Corolla is still going strong would be something of an understatement. Almost six decades after its initial launch, the model is now in its 12th generation and the world’s best-seller.

A great choice for those craving a stylish but economical all-rounder, today’s Corolla is available in three bodystyles: a traditional hatchback, an estate (the Toyota Corolla Touring Sports) and, no longer available as a new car, a saloon.

A 118bhp 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine was offered with a sixspeed manual gearbox at launch in 2019, along with two CVT hybrid powertrains: a revised version of the dependable 1.8-litre from the Toyota Prius (offering 120bhp and up to 65.9mpg) and a 2.0-litre producing 178bhp for 0-62mph in 7.9sec and 60mpg.

Around 90% of Corollas sold were hybrids, prompting Toyota to remove the conventional petrol option after only two years. Evidently, zero-emissions travel at low speeds is an attractive proposition – particularly for those residing in urban areas. Keen drivers weren’t forgotten, though, thanks to the punchy 2.0-litre model.

On top of its class-leading economy, the Corolla serves up excellent levels of refinement, in part due to its nicely tuned chassis.

Intuitive handling, reassuring stability and precise body control are the result. Each variant benefits from direct and well-weighted steering, and its soft and comfortable ride has also won praise from our testers.

All three bodystyles share the same spec and equipment levels. The range opens with Icon trim, which gets you 16in wheels, adaptive cruise control, automatic LED headlights, heated front seats, a rear-view camera and an 8.0in touchscreen infotainment system.

Icon Tech adds sat-nav, voice control, a 7.0in digital instrument display and parking sensors. Move up to Design for 17in wheels, rain-sensing wipers, tinted rear windows and poweradjustable door mirrors; or to Excel for bi-LED headlights, 18in wheels, keyless entry, sports seats and part-leather upholstery.