BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Nearly-new buying guide: Skoda Superb Estate
UP NEXT
New Mercedes-AMG C63 swaps V8 for 670bhp PHEV system

Nearly-new buying guide: Skoda Superb Estate

It boldly goes where no car has gone before
News
4 mins read
22 September 2022

If you struggle with the concept of infinity, stick your head in the boot of a Skoda Superb Estate and it might just finish you off.

There’s no more capacious derrière in the known universe. But the Superb Estate is a larger whole than just that one, and much more than a pretty space: it’s possibly one of the most useful all-rounders you can buy.

Related articles

Engines? Initially, there was a 1.4-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol in 123bhp TSI 125 and 148bhp TSI 150 guises. This was replaced with the 1.5-litre TSI 150 in the Superb’s 2018 mid-life facelift. There were also two versions of the 2.0-litre four-pot, the TSI 220 and TSI 280, with 217bhp and 276bhp.

The latter became the 287bhp TSI 290 in 2018, when a TSI 190 was also added. The plug-in hybrid 1.4 TSI iV 218 arrived in 2020. This uses a 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine and a 144bhp electric motor for a total output of 215bhp. 

On the diesel side, it’s the 118bhp 1.6-litre and 148bhp 2.0-litre four cylinder engines (the TDI 120 and TDI 150) that dominated early sales and are therefore the most prevalent on the used market. 

The 2.0-litre diesel engine was also available as a 187bhp TDI 190, which was later raised to 197bhp and known as the TDI 200. This could be had with four-wheel drive. 

Superb buyers could also choose between a six-speed manual or a dual-clutch automatic (DSG) gearbox.

As far as trim levels go, the basic S features a 6.5in infotainment touchscreen (upped to 8.0in in 2018), air-con, Bluetooth and a DAB radio. SE has 17in alloy wheels, dual-zone climate control, rear parking sensors and adaptive cruise. SE Technology adds sat-nav, front parking sensors and an electric driver’s seat with memory function. The SE L Executive (later just SE L) and range-topping Laurin & Klement models got a digital instrument display and a 9.2in touchscreen from the facelift. Sportline and Sportline Plus were also introduced in 2018, coming with larger alloys and sporty black and carbon styling details inside and out. 

Advertisement

Latest Drives

bmw 3 series 01 front tracking
BMW 3 Series M340i xDrive 2022 review
BMW 3 Series M340i xDrive 2022 review
toyota supra 2022 01 front tracking
Toyota GR Supra 3.0 Manual 2022 UK review
Toyota GR Supra 3.0 Manual 2022 UK review
01 DS 7 FD 2022 Hero track
DS 7 E-Tense 225 2022 review
DS 7 E-Tense 225 2022 review
GR Corolla Morizo cornering
Toyota GR Corolla 2022 review
Toyota GR Corolla 2022 review
Vauxhall Corsa e Anniversary Edition 519890
Vauxhall Corsa-e Anniversary Edition 2022 UK review
Vauxhall Corsa-e Anniversary Edition 2022 UK review

View all latest drives

Back to top

On the road, the early 1.4 TSI 150 and later 1.5 TSI 150 are surprisingly punchy and gutsy. The 2.0 TSI 190 and 220 are effortlessly quick, while the 2.0 TSI 280 hits 62mph from rest in just 5.3sec. 

The 2.0 TDI 150 diesel is punchy too, and nothing beats a diesel’s low-down grunt. It’s the sweet spot in the range, really. In fact, it’s so good that the 2.0 TDI 200 feels a bit superfluous. 

Meanwhile, the iV PHEV is one of the quicker versions of the Superb Estate (0-62mph takes 7.8sec) and has an official electric-only range of up to 38 miles. 

All Superb Estates handle well, and if you avoid 19in wheels, it also has a pleasantly supple ride. 

Advertisement
Back to top

Inside, the driving position is just so, the dashboard and the major instruments and controls are all laid out in a clear and logical way and the quality of the materials used is good. Its raison d’être is that space, of course, and in that regard, there’s a large amount up front and a huge amount in the rear. The boot is long and deep and holds significantly more than its main rivals or indeed anything this side of the Kennedy Space Center and is easily accessed. Just don’t fall in without a lifeline.

Need to know

Prices start at £8000 for high milers. Pay £10,000 to £12,000 for a good 2016 or 2017 car with an average mileage, between £13,000 and £15,000 for a tidy 2018 car and £16,000 to £18,000 on a 2019 or 2020 car. You need £22,000 to £35,000 for a 2021 or 2022 car.

On the WLTP test, the 1.5 TSI 150 gets 42.2mpg, the 2.0 TDI 150 53.3mpg, the 2.0 TDI 200 43.5mpg and the 2.0 TSI 190 32.8mpg. 

You’ll need to charge the iV a lot to replicate its 232.3mpg. 

Buyer beware 

Recalls: There have been a number of recalls for this generation of the Superb. Some 2018 and 2019 cars might not provide enough engine torque at low speeds. Affected cars can be sorted with a simple software update. Some electrical functions on 2015 examples could stop working, due to an incorrectly installed cable clamp in the fusebox. 

Advertisement
Back to top

The anti-trap software on early cars might not work when the sunroof is closing when operating the global close feature with your key.

The rear-wheel bearing housing on some 2017 cars could shatter because the metal wasn’t hardened correctly during manufacture.

The driver’s airbag on a small number of 2018 cars might not inflate quickly enough in a collision and may require a new unit to be installed by a dealer to fix the problem. 

Speak with a Skoda dealer to make sure all the appropriate remedial work (if there is any) has been carried out.

Reliability: The petrol Superb finished first out of 24 cars in the executive cars class in our sister magazine What Car?’s most recent Reliability Survey. The diesel Superbs ranked 10th in the same category. Skoda as a whole came in 12th place out of 30 brands in the same study

Our Pick

2.0 TDI 150: This diesel is our pick because you don’t have to work it hard for brisk progress. It’s surprisingly refined and economical, too. The petrols aren’t worth the extra fuel expense unless you do only urban driving.

2.0 TSI 280 L&K: The fruity petrol engine adds real potency to the mix and even with such a large space to transport, this one’s a flyer. Top-spec Laurin & Klement trim brings just about every goodie you could want.

Advertisement
Back to top

Mark Pearson

Used cars for sale

 Skoda Superb 2.0 TDI SportLine Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£16,995
47,515miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Skoda Superb 1.5 TSI ACT SE L DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£21,499
14,563miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
Skoda SUPERB 2.0 TDI SE L Executive Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£19,000
31,726miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Skoda SUPERB 2.0 TDI SE Technology DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£14,499
71,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Skoda Superb 1.4 TSI S Euro 5 5dr
2011
£4,190
94,520miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Skoda Superb Estate 1.4 TSI IV 13kWh SE L DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£39,144
11,322miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
5
View details
Skoda Superb 2.0 TDI SE L Executive DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£17,495
51,804miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Skoda Superb 2.0 TDI SportLine Plus DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£25,995
23,366miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Skoda Superb 2.0 TDI SE L Executive 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£21,490
37,419miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
View all used car deals
Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

bmw 3 series 01 front tracking
BMW 3 Series M340i xDrive 2022 review
BMW 3 Series M340i xDrive 2022 review
toyota supra 2022 01 front tracking
Toyota GR Supra 3.0 Manual 2022 UK review
Toyota GR Supra 3.0 Manual 2022 UK review
01 DS 7 FD 2022 Hero track
DS 7 E-Tense 225 2022 review
DS 7 E-Tense 225 2022 review
GR Corolla Morizo cornering
Toyota GR Corolla 2022 review
Toyota GR Corolla 2022 review
Vauxhall Corsa e Anniversary Edition 519890
Vauxhall Corsa-e Anniversary Edition 2022 UK review
Vauxhall Corsa-e Anniversary Edition 2022 UK review

View all latest drives