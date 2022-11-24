Nearly new buying guide: Mercedes-Benz S-Class

There’s a reason why chauffeurs across the globe, from Southampton to San Francisco, adore the Mercedes-Benz S-Class. It’s because the limousine is and has long been a pillar of luxury, making drivers and passengers alike swoon.

The previous-generation model won’t cost you Rolls Royce money, either – unless your eye is on a Maybach version, that is. A budget of only £20,000 is enough to get you a 2014 or 2015 example with fewer than 70,000 miles to its name. That undercuts even a new Toyota Yaris.

You will still want to know where your money is going, though, starting with what’s under the bonnet. Most examples in S350d form. For 2014 to 2017 models, this means a 252bhp 3.0-litre V6. It then changed to a 282bhp 2.9-litre straight six as part of the 2017 facelift.

The S350d is among the cheapest variants to not only buy but also to run. The V6 officially averages 52.3mpg, while the straight six is rated at 44.1mpg. Don’t fret about this drop, though: it’s merely because of newer WLTP efficiency tests, meaning the latter figure is just more realistic.

There are also hybrid models if you would like to take your S-Class with a side of electrification. Of the pre-facelift cars, the most efficient is the S500e plug-in hybrid. It has 302bhp and a 100.9mpg average.

Of all versions, though, the S560e – also a PHEV – is the best at sipping fuel, with its 122.8mpg average. It also has 482bhp, meaning you don’t have to make sacrifices in the performance department.

Speaking of which, let’s talk AMG. There’s the S63 with a 585bhp turbocharged petrol V8, but if that’s not enough, you can have a 6.0-litre petrol V12 in the 621bhp S65. Both can complete a 0-60mph sprint in less than four seconds.