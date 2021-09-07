Nearly new buying guide: Jaguar F-Type

In 2013 when the F-Type convertible launched, you needed from £60,000 or so to get one. Today, a six-year-old entry-level 3.0 with 35,000 miles is a shade under £25,000.

That’s more like it. As a new car, the F-Type has always looked expensive next to the competition, but used ones make a lot more sense.

There are hundreds to choose from at prices ranging from the aforementioned £25,000 all the way to £140,000 for a 2016-reg limited-run Project 7 convertible. In between are clusters of achingly desirable examples at multiple price points.

Jaguar approved used cars start at around £30,000 for a 2014/64-reg 3.0 coupé with 45,000 miles, backed by an impressive two-year unlimited-mileage warranty.

Meanwhile, legions of specialists are selling F-Types, albeit with less comprehensive warranties, as well as private sellers whose prices can be optimistic. A hard economics lesson and threats to look elsewhere usually softens their resolve.

The original 335bhp 3.0 supercharged V6 is handy enough and good value, but the more powerful, 375bhp S version is the one you’ll wish you’d bought. It costs around £3000 more but supplements the standard car’s sports suspension, partial leather trim and steering wheel paddles with a sports exhaust, adaptive suspension and a mechanical limited-slip diff.

You want an electronic diff? You need the 488bhp 5.0 V8 S convertible. The cheapest we found was a 2013/13-reg with 27,000 miles and full Jaguar service history for £35,000. The coupé version was called the R and had 542bhp. Pay from around £39,000 for an early 2013/13 with 40,000 miles. This engine is what it’s all about and why you’ve been saving all these years.