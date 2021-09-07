BACK TO ALL NEWS
Nearly new buying guide: Jaguar F-Type

The F-Type is a desirable, if pricey, sporting coupé or convertible
John Evans
News
4 mins read
7 September 2021

In 2013 when the F-Type convertible launched, you needed from £60,000 or so to get one. Today, a six-year-old entry-level 3.0 with 35,000 miles is a shade under £25,000. 

That’s more like it. As a new car, the F-Type has always looked expensive next to the competition, but used ones make a lot more sense. 

There are hundreds to choose from at prices ranging from the aforementioned £25,000 all the way to £140,000 for a 2016-reg limited-run Project 7 convertible. In between are clusters of achingly desirable examples at multiple price points. 

Related News

Click here to buy your next used F-Type from Autocar

Jaguar approved used cars start at around £30,000 for a 2014/64-reg 3.0 coupé with 45,000 miles, backed by an impressive two-year unlimited-mileage warranty. 

Meanwhile, legions of specialists are selling F-Types, albeit with less comprehensive warranties, as well as private sellers whose prices can be optimistic. A hard economics lesson and threats to look elsewhere usually softens their resolve. 

The original 335bhp 3.0 supercharged V6 is handy enough and good value, but the more powerful, 375bhp S version is the one you’ll wish you’d bought. It costs around £3000 more but supplements the standard car’s sports suspension, partial leather trim and steering wheel paddles with a sports exhaust, adaptive suspension and a mechanical limited-slip diff. 

You want an electronic diff? You need the 488bhp 5.0 V8 S convertible. The cheapest we found was a 2013/13-reg with 27,000 miles and full Jaguar service history for £35,000. The coupé version was called the R and had 542bhp. Pay from around £39,000 for an early 2013/13 with 40,000 miles. This engine is what it’s all about and why you’ve been saving all these years. 

Read our review

Car review
Jaguar F-type coupe

Jaguar F-Type 2014-2019

The Jaguar F-Type has given the big cat back its roar, but can the 2017 updates keep at bay its closest rivals including the masterful Porsche 911?

Read our review


The all-wheel-drive SVR, with an uprated chassis and lots of aero features, arrived in 2016. Today, prices start around £65,000, a reflection more of their low mileages than anything else. In fact, low mileage is a feature of used F-Types. Perhaps owners have something more practical in the garage… 

In 2017, the F-Type got its first facelift and a couple of new versions. The 400 launch edition was based on the V6 coupé and convertible, with two- or four-wheel drive. We praised its near-perfect set-up and specification. We found a 2017/17 with 27,000 miles for £47,000. 

The bigger news, though, was the arrival of the F-Type’s little brother, the 296bhp 2.0-litre. It doesn’t wake the neighbours like its beefier siblings but is lighter on its feet and great value. How about £36,950 for a 2018/67 with 10,000 miles? 

From 2018, the F-Type’s badging was changed so that the 2.0-litre became the P300, the basic V6 the P340 and the V6 S the P380. The 5.0-litre engines stayed the same. Something else that remained the same was the F-Type’s sheer charisma. This side of an Aston Martin, nothing can touch it.

BUYER BEWAREEngineThe V8 can suffer noisy camchain tensioners, located at the bottom of the engine and the possible failure of the high-pressure fuel pumps signalled by a ‘restricted performance’ error message. Sticky valves in the active exhaust system can mean a new back box.



Transmission The rear diff can leak oil from the main seal at the front. The ZF auto is strong but ignore Jag’s ‘sealed for life’ claim and change the fluid at 70k miles.

Chassis and suspension Older models are beginning to suffer split rear bushes and tie-bar dust covers, both MOT failures. Some rear subframes are starting to corrode.

Electrics Check the battery’s health. It prioritises what it can power, and as it fails, it will cause various systems to play up.

Body Check panel gaps. Inspect the bonnet alignment. The nose chips easily. The rear spoilers on some 2014-15 V6s have been known not to rise. The hood can fail to close, so check its operation. Door handles can fail to retract, too. Scratches on the windows of some early cars may have been caused by grit being trapped between the glass and the seal, a problem that Jaguar remedied under warranty with the fitment of an improved seal.  

 Interior Check for warning messages and that everything, including the rising centre vent panel, works. Check the condition of the driver’s seat bolsters and that the V8’s inflatable bolsters function; also, that the electrically powered air vents don't stick in position. On the test drive, satisfy yourself you can live with the  sundry creaks and rattles.

 

Need to know

S and R versions of the F-Type have Jaguar’s Adaptive Dynamics system that actively controls vertical body movement, roll and pitch. Check that it all works on the test drive. 

The F-Type was facelifted in 2017 (new bumpers, LED headlights, Touch Pro infotainment) while R-Dynamic replaced S and the 400 Sport arrived. In 2018, it got torque vectoring, a bigger infotainment screen and new badging. 

What Car? voted Jaguar’s approved used scheme the best of its kind in 2018 and 2019. It includes a two-year unlimited mileage warranty with no limit to the number of claims. Two-year breakdown assistance is also included.



Our pick

Jaguar F-Type 5.0 V8 550 R AWD Coupé: All the looks with the power to match: that’s the F-Type R. We favour the tin-top but the convertible adds another dimension with little trade-off. The SVR is more powerful but £20,000 dearer.

Jaguar F-Type 2.0 I4 Coupé Auto: The least powerful F-Type is actually one of the better versions to drive. That it looks like a full-fat F is a bonus, the cherry on the cake being that a 2018-reg with 10,000 miles is just £36,950. 

Ones we found

2014 F-Type 3.0 V6 coupé, 68,000 miles, £26,985 

2017 F-Type 2.0 i4 coupé, 15,000 miles, £39,950 

2015 F-Type 5.0 V8 R, 32,000 miles, £47,750 

2018 F-Type 3.0 R-Dynamic, 2000 miles, £62,975



Outoftowner1969 9 May 2019

What else?

What else, for sensible money, can you buy that looks as good (or sounds as good) as the F Type?  You can use it every day and, if you buy it at a dealer, there's a 2 year warranty. Expensive cars like this tend to be looked after, so they're oten pretty much as new.

I went for an S coupe that was 3 years old with mid- 4 figure mileage and the panoramic roof etc, etc that someone had taken a near 40 grand bath on. Yeah one of my neighbours has a faster R8 and there are a few 911s - they split opinions. Everyone seems to admire the F- Type.

 

si73 9 May 2019

Lovely cars but is there

Lovely cars but is there really nothing to look out for, all the advice seems to say is make sure stuff works which is a given.

