Nearly new buying guide: Jaguar F-Type

In 2013 when the F-Type convertible launched, you needed from £60,000 or so to get one. Today, a six-year-old entry-level 3.0 with 35,000 miles is a shade under £25,000.
That’s more like it. As a new car, the F-Type has always looked expensive next to the competition, but used ones make a lot more sense.
There are hundreds to choose from at prices ranging from the aforementioned £25,000 all the way to £140,000 for a 2016-reg limited-run Project 7 convertible. In between are clusters of achingly desirable examples at multiple price points.
Jaguar approved used cars start at around £30,000 for a 2014/64-reg 3.0 coupé with 45,000 miles, backed by an impressive two-year unlimited-mileage warranty.
Meanwhile, legions of specialists are selling F-Types, albeit with less comprehensive warranties, as well as private sellers whose prices can be optimistic. A hard economics lesson and threats to look elsewhere usually softens their resolve.
The original 335bhp 3.0 supercharged V6 is handy enough and good value, but the more powerful, 375bhp S version is the one you’ll wish you’d bought. It costs around £3000 more but supplements the standard car’s sports suspension, partial leather trim and steering wheel paddles with a sports exhaust, adaptive suspension and a mechanical limited-slip diff.
You want an electronic diff? You need the 488bhp 5.0 V8 S convertible. The cheapest we found was a 2013/13-reg with 27,000 miles and full Jaguar service history for £35,000. The coupé version was called the R and had 542bhp. Pay from around £39,000 for an early 2013/13 with 40,000 miles. This engine is what it’s all about and why you’ve been saving all these years.
What else?
What else, for sensible money, can you buy that looks as good (or sounds as good) as the F Type? You can use it every day and, if you buy it at a dealer, there's a 2 year warranty. Expensive cars like this tend to be looked after, so they're oten pretty much as new.
I went for an S coupe that was 3 years old with mid- 4 figure mileage and the panoramic roof etc, etc that someone had taken a near 40 grand bath on. Yeah one of my neighbours has a faster R8 and there are a few 911s - they split opinions. Everyone seems to admire the F- Type.
Lovely cars but is there
Lovely cars but is there really nothing to look out for, all the advice seems to say is make sure stuff works which is a given.