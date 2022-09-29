Nearly new buying guide: Audi TT

It may have been around since God was a child, but the Audi TT is still a real force to be reckoned with, especially if you’re talking used cars.

Take the latest version, the Mk3, thrilling us skinny since 2014. You can expect lively performance and eager handling, of course, but you will recoil in pleasure at the modest sticker price. Where else can you get something so suave and premium in feel for a smidgen over £10,000?

The all-turbocharged engine range is pretty straightforward. Initially, the Audi TT came with a 178bhp 1.8-litre four-cylinder petrol, a 227bhp 2.0- litre four-cylinder petrol (or 306bhp in the extra-sporty TTS), a 395bhp 2.5-litre five-cylinder petrol (exclusive to the super-sporty TT RS) or a 181bhp 2.0-litre diesel, with either front or four-wheel drive.

In 2019, the TT was updated, with the diesel being dropped, the petrols revised and new nomenclature introduced. Now the line-up consists of three 2.0-litre petrols: one with 194bhp, badged the 40 TFSI, and another with 241bhp, called the 45 TFSI. The TTS remained but had its output dropped to 302bhp, while the TT RS carried on much as before.

The trim levels on standard TTs are Sport and S Line. Sport gets you xenon headlights, air conditioning, Alcantara seats, DAB radio and Bluetooth; S Line adds LED headlights.