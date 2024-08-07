BACK TO ALL NEWS
Autocar magazine 7 August: on sale now

The future of Jaguar, a visit to Ginetta HQ and the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N road test
Autocar
News
2 mins read
7 August 2024

In this week's issue, we reveal how Jaguar plans to tranform itself into a luxury EV brand, drive the new Toyota GR Yaris and head to this year's GTI Fan Fest.

News 

Jaguar is ramping up its plans to become a luxury EV brand and is set to launch a trio of new battery-powered models over the coming years – and is set to showcase its future electric GT in the coming months. We share all the details on the inbound models. 

Related articles

Volkswagen’s first electric GTI-badged model will focus on go-kart fun and drivability, with the sport ID 2all set to be the first VW to wear the iconic nameplate. We spoke to Volkswagen’s technical boss to learn more. 

We also share news on Porsche’s commitment to e-fuels, speak to Audi’s CEO about its new hypercar, and share Subaru’s plans for a UK expansion. 

Reviews

The second-generation Toyota GR Yaris has landed on UK shores – Matt Prior puts the lauded new hot hatchback to the test. 

We’ve driven the new and rather unusual Skywell BE11, a new Chinese electric SUV that will be imported into the UK by Innovation Automotive. 

We also drive the new MG HS, Bentley Bentayga, and Isuzu D-Max. Road test number 5686 is the bonkers Hyundai Ioniq 5 N. 

Features

Ginetta’s motorsport know-how is respected globally, but street-legal models  remain rare. Richard Lane straps in to the company’s latest wild creation, the G56 GTR, while Steve Cropley catches up with the boss who signed it off. 

The GTI brand got a new lease of life this year and the GTI fan festival a new home. James Attwood heads to the much-loved GTI Fan Fest in Wolfsburg. 

Also in this week's features: John Evans dives into the thriving salvage repair business, and Charlie Martin speaks to Dean Lanzante about his bonkers new F1-powered Porsche Tag Turbo. 

Opinion

Matt Prior discusses the new Mercedes-AMG C63 S E-Performance, how the ZEV mandate has impacted Suzuki, and the axed plans for the Stonehenge bypass. 

Steve Cropley heads to the brilliant Festival of the Unexceptional, shares his thoughts on the Jaguar I-Pace as production comes to an end, and comes across the new Fiat Grande Panda at the British Motor Museum. 

Used

Small but mighty, the Volkswagen Up GTI is a pint-sized hot hatchback that's as fun to drive in the city as it is a twisty B-road. Our man Jonathan Bryce explains why it's an excellent used buy. 

