Autocar magazine 4 September: on sale now

In this week’s issue, we reveal Aston Martin’s new flagship GT, give our verdict on the Volvo EX90 electric SUV and the Ferrari Roma Spider meets one of its ancestors from 1964.

News

Aston Martin has revived the Vanquish name for a new flagship sports GT that boasts 824bhp from a twin-turbocharged V12, making it the British firm’s most powerful pure- combustion-engined car yet. We share all the details of the stunning new sports car.

Audi has unveiled the next iteration of its best-selling model, the Q5. The SUV, which made up 17% (334,480) of Audi’s total global sales last year, will be used to anchor the brand as it shifts away from combustion engines and into electric cars.

Also in the news section: we reveal all the details on the new Hyundai Ioniq 9, Land Rover’s Defender restomods, Prodrive’s last-mile delivery EV and Toyota’s hydrogen plans.

Reviews

The EX90 seven-seat SUV will soon join the XC90 in showrooms as a technological trailblazer for Volvo’s all-electric future. Mark Tisshaw gets a first taste of the new EV in Los Angeles.

We also drive the revised Kia EV6, AC Schnitzer’s outlandish version of the BMW M2, the Maserati Grecale Folgore EV and the BYD Dolphin Boost.

And the Peugeot e-3008 73kWh Allure is road test number 5690.

Features

The new soft-top Roma Spider can trace its roots back 60 years to the 275 GTS that revolutionised front-engined Ferrari convertibles. Simon Hucknall takes these stunning drop-tops for a drive.

The Eurotunnel service turns 30 this year, as does another groundbreaking cross-continent shuttle, the Audi RS2. Stephen Dobie toasts their success.

Opinion

Matt Prior riffs on about the recent influx of new – and rather expensive – classic Defender Restomods.

Steve Cropley, meanwhile, explains why he’s joined the Allard Owners’ Club, and visits a Jaguar dealership following the announcement that new Jaguar production will end within months.

Used

Sam Phillips explains why the humble-looking third-generation Toyota Yaris is an excellent used buy for new drives as well as urban commuters.