Autocar magazine 4 January: on sale now

This week in Autocar, we start the new year with a bang, by bringing you details of Volvo's upcoming EX30, the next electric SUV from the Swedish brand, driving the Mercedes EQE and looking at every new car you can expect to see in 2023.. And so much more!

News

Volvo’s new EX30 is the star of the show in this week’s news lineup, going big on styling, tech and sustainability to target a new type of audience. Next, we get the lowdown on BMW M’s plan to continue its car’s flagship traits in an electric age, before taking a look at Lexus’s plan to win over European buyers.

Reviews

First up, we drive the recently revised (and renamed) Audi Q8 E-tron - can it do enough to justify an £80,300 price tag? Next, we take the reimagined Shelby Cobra Daytona for a spin to find out if this recreation of one of the most valuable 1960s sports cars is any good on the road. Meanwhile for road test number 5605, we’re driving the all-electric Mercedes EQE.

Features

We begin this week with a group test of three classic Citroens - the DS, XM and Citroen C5X - to find out if its pioneering hydropneumatic suspension has been watered down over the years. Continuing the Citroen theme, James Disdale visits the marque’s museum in Paris to find some nostalgic nuggets of gold. Next, we’ve got a 10-page special report on every new car you can expect to see this year, from the Bentley Batur to Praga’s Bohema.

Opinion

Matt Prior focuses on how Maserati were known for making some of the most characterful combustion engines in the business, but now have to tear all that up in the pursuit of an electric age. Is this good news or bad news? Next, he pays tribute to the family of Harry Dunn, who have finally been given the justice they promised their late son.

Meanwhile, Steve Cropley fondly recounts his time with Chris Harris while recording our first Christmas special episode of My Week In Cars, before being amazed by how well his Dacia Duster copes in winter snow.

Used cars

Oliver Young takes a look at the Porsche Panamera in our nearly new buying guide to find out what makes Stuttgart’s four-door 911 so appealing.

Mark Pearson reviews the Mazda RX-8 as this week’s Cult Hero, a Japanese take on the four-door sports car that looks and goes like a hardcore sports coupé with an 8,300rpm redline.

Where to buy

