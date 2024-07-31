Autocar magazine 31 July: on sale now

In this week’s issue, we share all the key details on the new all-electric Audi A6, drive the new Volkswagen Golf GTI, and the Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT takes on the Range Rover Sport SV.

News

The covers have finally come of the all-electric Audi A6, with the new EV arriving in both saloon and estate form – we share all the details on its technical make-up, variants and pricing.

Ford is considering fielding a hybrid hypercar in the top class of world endurance racing, which could see the Blue Oval brand take on Ferrari for all-out victory at Le Mans for the first time since 1969. We sat down with Mark Rushbrook, global director of the Ford Performance motorsport division to learn more.

Suzuki has been forced to rethink its model line-up and business plan due to the impact of the UK government’s ZEV mandate. We speak to Suzuki’s UK boss Dale Wyatt to find out more.

A drop in sales of electric cars has prompted Mercedes to put the spotlight back on plug-in hybrid modes. We get the lowdown from European correspondent, Greg Kable.

Reviews

We’ve been handed the keys to the hotly-anticipated ‘8.5’ Volkswagen Golf GTI. But has the new model regained the duality of its forebears to make it a more compelling hot hatchback?

Mercedes-AMG has given its new GT super-coupé a plug-in hybrid V8 engine. We find out if it has the performance to challenge the Porsche 911 GTS T-Hybrid.

The seventh-generation Mercedes-AMG SL has gained hybrid technology for its seventh-generation. We put it through its paces in Germany.

We're also testing the new Porsche Panamera, the entry-level Nissan Ariya, and for road test 5685, we're in the Mercedes-AMG C63 S E-Performance.

Features

The super-SUV class has expanded exponentially, but two of its long-standing exponents are still at the top of their game. Matt Saunders pits the Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT against the Range Rover Sport SV and picks his favourite.

Autojumbles are a mecca for classic car enthusiasts hoping to grab a bargain. John Evans pulls up his haggling socks and heads to the Haynes Museum autojumble.

Maserati is calling time on the V8 engine – but what a way for it to go. Stephen Dobie bids farewell by taking a drive in its 207mph Ghibli swansong.

Each year, university teams create and run single-seater to strict regulations in a tough contest called Formula Student. John Evans heads to Kingston University to learn more.