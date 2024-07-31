BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Autocar magazine 31 July: on sale now
UP NEXT
Radical electric Audi A6 brings 466-mile range and hot 543bhp S6

Autocar magazine 31 July: on sale now

New all-electric Audi A6 revealed, Porsche Cayenne Tubro GT vs Range Rover SV and new Volkswagen Golf GTI tested
Autocar
News
3 mins read
31 July 2024

In this week’s issue, we share all the key details on the new all-electric Audi A6, drive the new Volkswagen Golf GTI, and the Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT takes on the Range Rover Sport SV. 

News

The covers have finally come of the all-electric Audi A6, with the new EV arriving in both saloon and estate form – we share all the details on its technical make-up, variants and pricing. 

Ford is considering fielding a hybrid hypercar in the top class of world endurance racing, which could see the Blue Oval brand take on Ferrari for all-out victory at Le Mans for the first time since 1969. We sat down with Mark Rushbrook, global director of the Ford Performance motorsport division to learn more. 

Suzuki has been forced to rethink its model line-up and business plan due to the impact of the UK government’s ZEV mandate. We speak to Suzuki’s UK boss Dale Wyatt to find out more. 

A drop in sales of electric cars has prompted Mercedes to put the spotlight back on plug-in hybrid modes. We get the lowdown from European correspondent, Greg Kable. 

Reviews

We’ve been handed the keys to the hotly-anticipated ‘8.5’ Volkswagen Golf GTI. But has the new model regained the duality of its forebears to make it a more compelling hot hatchback? 

Mercedes-AMG has given its new GT super-coupé a plug-in hybrid V8 engine. We find out if it has the performance to challenge the Porsche 911 GTS T-Hybrid. 

The seventh-generation Mercedes-AMG SL has gained hybrid technology for its seventh-generation. We put it through its paces in Germany. 

We're also testing the new Porsche Panamera, the entry-level Nissan Ariya, and for road test 5685, we're in the Mercedes-AMG C63 S E-Performance. 

Features

The super-SUV class has expanded exponentially, but two of its long-standing exponents are still at the top of their game. Matt Saunders pits the Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT against the Range Rover Sport SV and picks his favourite. 

Autojumbles are a mecca for classic car enthusiasts hoping to grab a bargain. John Evans pulls up his haggling socks and heads to the Haynes Museum autojumble. 

Maserati is calling time on the V8 engine – but what a way for it to go. Stephen Dobie bids farewell by taking a drive in its 207mph Ghibli swansong. 

Each year, university teams create and run single-seater to strict regulations in a tough contest called Formula Student. John Evans heads to Kingston University to learn more. 

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

porsche panamera review
Porsche Panamera
8
Porsche Panamera
mercedes amg sl 63 01
Mercedes-AMG SL 63 E Performance review
8
Mercedes-AMG SL 63 E Performance review
Nissan Qashqai front three quarter cornering
Nissan Qashqai
8
Nissan Qashqai
1TOYOTA GRYARIS 2024 FRONT ACTION
Toyota GR Yaris
10
Toyota GR Yaris
Vauxhall Mokka review lead pic
Vauxhall Mokka
7
Vauxhall Mokka

View all car reviews

Back to top

Opinion

Matt Prior shares his thoughts on Reault’s new Twizy replacement, the Mobilize Duo, and praises the launch of a council-backed bus service. 

Steve Cropley, meanwhile, talks about his trip to Shelsley Walsh for the Classic Nostalgia hillclimb meeting, discusses the potential of range-extended EVs, and reveals that an Alfa Romeo GTV he toured across Australia back in 1974 has been revived after being abandoned in a barn for more than 30 years. 

Used

4 million sales and three generations later, the Nissan Qashqai has long been at the forefront of the crossover class – and as a used buy, they’re tempting alternatives to the Ford Kuga and Skoda Karoq. Jonathan Bryce is your guide. 

Advertisement

used cars for sale

BMW X1 2.0 20d XLine Auto XDrive Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2015
£11,650
85,326miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Citroen C4 1.6 VTi VTR+ Euro 5 5dr
2012
£1,795
130,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
BMW X6 3.0 40d M Sport Auto XDrive Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£26,997
59,419miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Ford Focus 1.5 EcoBlue Titanium Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£10,395
64,650miles
Diesel
Manual
5
Mercedes-Benz M-CLASS 2.1 ML250 BlueTEC SE G-Tronic 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2013
£11,194
93,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Mercedes-Benz E-CLASS 3.0 E350 V6 BlueTEC AMG Night Edition (Premium Plus) G-Tronic+ Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2016
£12,194
99,549miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
Mercedes-Benz E Class 2.0 E220d Sport G-Tronic+ Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2021
£21,500
82,500miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
BMW 1 Series 2.0 116d SE Euro 4 5dr
2009
£2,500
101,354miles
Diesel
Manual
5
Mini COOPER S 2.0 Cooper S Sport Steptronic Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£16,995
38,297miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Next
Prev
View all cars
Powered By
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

porsche panamera review
Porsche Panamera
8
Porsche Panamera
mercedes amg sl 63 01
Mercedes-AMG SL 63 E Performance review
8
Mercedes-AMG SL 63 E Performance review
Nissan Qashqai front three quarter cornering
Nissan Qashqai
8
Nissan Qashqai
1TOYOTA GRYARIS 2024 FRONT ACTION
Toyota GR Yaris
10
Toyota GR Yaris
Vauxhall Mokka review lead pic
Vauxhall Mokka
7
Vauxhall Mokka

View all car reviews