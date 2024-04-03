Autocar magazine 3 April: on sale now

This week in Autocar, we give our definitive verdict on the new Toyota Land Cruiser, detail Mercedes-AMG's new Purosangue beater, and drive the world's best hybrid.

News

Mercedes-AMG is set to unleash its electric super-SUV as a high-powered flagship based on its own bespoke EV platform - we've got the lowdown.

Polestar, meanwhile, is lining up a successor to the 2 crossover called the 7 - and it's set to be something radically different. We speak to CEO Thomas Ingenlath for the full story.

A new hardcore, V8-powered version of the Land Rover Defender is inbound as the first in a line of top-flight flagships branded Octa - we take a look at what you can expect from the super-SUV.

Rejoice! The new Ford Explorer has finally gone on sale in Europe priced from less than £40k - and despite its late arrival Ford says the SUV is now better than ever. We find out exactly what that means.

Reviews

The Toyota Land Cruiser has been rejuvenated with a cool retro design and mechanical updates targeting better on-road manners - but can it stay true to its workhorse credentials?

A suite of major upgrades to the motors, battery and chassis are designed to make the Porsche Taycan one of the best EVs you can buy. Is it?

The Nissan Juke has been treated to a facelift, complete with subtle exterior revisions and a brand new interior. Can it hold the same appeal and carry the nameplate through to 2027?

We're also testing the Mazda 2 hybrid, Jeep Renegade eHybrid, and for road test 5668 we're in the BMW 530e to find out what makes it the world's best hybrid.

Features

Audi faces formidable challenges and is undergoing change on a scale never seen before – all under a new CEO, Gernot Döllner. James Attwood hears his plan.

Watford Gap services on the M1 needs to be knocked down and replaced by something better suited to today’s era and its travellers, says its owner. John Evans finds out more.

Pick the right used car and you will pay minimal or even no road tax. Alex Wolstenholme sniffs out some tempting tax-busters, from the BMW i8 to the Range Rover Evoque.

Opinion

Matt Prior riffs on small cars like the Suzuki Swift and Silence S04, and asks whether the latter is 'enough car'.

Steve Cropley, meanwhile, talks about one of his experiences of the year, clocking cars, and the brilliance of Steve Sixty's book on BMW design.