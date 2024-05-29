BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Autocar magazine 29 May: on sale now
UP NEXT
Volkswagen confirms €20,000 price for affordable EV due 2027

Autocar magazine 29 May: on sale now

Best used buys for every budget, hybrid Porsche 911 detailed, and new Ford Mustang driven
Autocar
News
2 mins read
29 May 2024

This week in Autocar, we look at some of the best second-hand buys for every budget, the new hybrid Porsche 911, and rate the brutish new Ford Mustang.

News

Porsche has electrified the 911 with a new hybrid flat six that taps racing technology as part of a refreshed line-up - we have every detail.

Related articles

BMW, meanwhile, has revived the Z8 as its flagship GT car, previewing styling and packaging ideas for a luxurious new two-seater. We look into its specification and back story.

Over to Kia and the new EV3 is set to bring ‘flagship’ technology from the brand's larger, bespoke electric models to the compact SUV segment - all for less than £30,000.

Honda is working on a Tesla Model 3-rivalling saloon as one of seven radical new electric cars that it plans to bring to market by 2030 - we look at how it is going to do that.

Reviews

The Citroen C3 is a distinctive, comfort-first, feel-good electric supermini offering a 200-mile range for less than £22,000 – but is there a catch? We find out.

Whether it's a boulevard cruiser or something to rumble down a motorway, we all have our own idea about what the Ford Mustang should be. But what about the new one? We head to France for a first drive.

To replace its departing W12 engine, Bentley is introducing a V8 plug-in hybrid powertrain, and its first application is in the Continental GT. Matt Prior finds out if it's something we should look forward to.

Over to the world of vans and the new E-Transit Custom is aiming to turn Britain’s workforce on to zero-emission running. But is it worthy enough?

The new BMW i5 Touring might be one of the first electric estates to market, but is it a rushed job? Richard Lane finds out.

Features

After a few years of infl ated prices, used car values are sliding – which is great news if you’re shopping for something different. James Disdale takes a look at the market's biggest bargains.

A virtual 1071bhp race car is taking Skoda to a new audience. The firm’s design boss tells us how a secret lunchtime project made a Gran Turismo dream come true.

Road test

This week it's road test 5676, and we've got the Lexus LBX. It might have been WhatCar? Car of the Year, but how will it fare under the Autocar spotlight?

Opinion

Matt Prior has a spot of bother in a Kia EV9 in Bakewell, while Steve Cropley has bought a new car and drives the new Renault Scenic for the first time.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

BMW 5 Series
Used BMW 5 Series 2010-2017 review
8
Used BMW 5 Series 2010-2017 review
bmw i5 review 2023 01 tracking front
BMW i5
7
BMW i5
ford transit custon review 2024 01 front panning
Ford Transit Custom
8
Ford Transit Custom
01 Ford eTransit Custom L1H1 review 2024 lead track
Ford E-Transit Custom
9
Ford E-Transit Custom
citroen e c3 review 2024 01 front tracking
Citroen e-C3
8
Citroen e-C3

View all car reviews

Back to top

Used

We awarded the Bentley Bentayga diesel five stars when we road tested it back in 2017, but is it a five-star used car? John Evans discusses. 

Advertisement

used cars for sale

BMW X2 1.5 25e 10kWh M Sport Auto XDrive Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2023
£33,650
7,795miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
5
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe 1.5 218i Sport (LCP) DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2021
£19,450
31,750miles
Petrol
Automatic
4
BMW X5 3.0 30d M Sport Auto XDrive Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£27,350
53,750miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
BMW 1 Series 1.5 116d Sport Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 3dr
2017
£11,000
50,012miles
Diesel
Automatic
3
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe 1.5 218i M Sport Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2022
£21,990
17,500miles
Petrol
Manual
4
Suzuki SWIFT 1.2 SZ4 Auto Euro 5 5dr
2014
£9,495
25,510miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Volkswagen Golf 1.6 TDI BlueMotion Tech GT Edition DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£11,695
60,839miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Vauxhall Corsa 1.2 16V S Euro 5 5dr (A/C)
2012
£2,695
87,648miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Vauxhall Astra 1.4 16v SRi Euro 5 5dr
2014
£3,595
88,394miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Next
Prev
View all cars
Powered By
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

BMW 5 Series
Used BMW 5 Series 2010-2017 review
8
Used BMW 5 Series 2010-2017 review
bmw i5 review 2023 01 tracking front
BMW i5
7
BMW i5
ford transit custon review 2024 01 front panning
Ford Transit Custom
8
Ford Transit Custom
01 Ford eTransit Custom L1H1 review 2024 lead track
Ford E-Transit Custom
9
Ford E-Transit Custom
citroen e c3 review 2024 01 front tracking
Citroen e-C3
8
Citroen e-C3

View all car reviews