Autocar magazine 28 August: on sale now

In this week’s issue, we take a look at Mercedes-Benz plans for an electric S-Class saloon, we drive the wild, go-anywhere Ariel Nomad 2 and the Mk8.5 Golf takes on the Peugeot 308 and Toyota Corolla.

News

The next-generation Mercedes-Benz S-Class and electric EQS will be unified under one name as part of the German brand’s plans to bring parity between its EV and ICE line-ups. We reveal all the details of the future flagship electric saloon.

Smart has revealed the off-road-styled #5, it's the largest and most powerful car to date. We share all the important details on the £35,000 SUV.

We also share news on the electric Ariel E-Nomad concept, the new MG ZS hybrid, and Jaguar’s MD Rawdon Glover talks about the British firm’s plans to become a premium EV-only brand.

Reviews

The follow-up to 2015’s wildcard, mixed-discipline special is said to be better in every way – and much more powerful. But does the Ariel Nomad still delight?

Richard Lane gives us an early taste of Gaydon’s new Vantage grand tourer ahead of its full Autocar road test.

The eye-catching, cut-price Land Rover Discovery has arrived in the UK. Jack Warrick takes the new Hyundai Sante Fe for a drive in Wales.

We also drive the updated Hyundai Tucson, plug-in hybrid Skoda Kodiaq – and the Range Rover Sport SV is road test no. 5689.

Features

A family hatch should be the ideal all-rounder but the Mk8 Golf arrived flawed. Has a facelift changed that? Illya Verpraet tees up key rivals to see if it’s now all the car you’ll ever need

Also in the features section: Sam Phillips shares some used alternatives to the Volkswagen Golf, and James Attwood joins the thrill-seekers at the Monster Jam world tour.

Opinion

Matt Prior questions why the Vauxhall Frontera has failed to obtain classic status.

Steve Cropley reveals which EV has won his unofficial award for Britain's best EV buy.

Used

You can now get your hands on trusty Dacia Duster for no more than £1500. Sam Phillips explains why the loveable Romanian-Renault is an excellent used buy.