Autocar magazine 26 April: on sale now

This week in Autocar, it's our awards special where we name the cars and people representing the industry's best talent. We also uncover Jaguar's new electric GT and drive the Lotus Eletre for the first time.

News

Jaguar is chasing "culturally driven" buyers with a 600bhp electric-powered GT that promises to usher in the brand's luxury era and will be followed by two crossovers.

The first electric Land Rover from JLR will arrive in 2024 in the form of the battery-electric Range Rover - we have all you need to know.

We recap some of the biggest launches of the Shanghai motor show and reveal every detail of the new Mercedes E-Class.

Reviews

The Lotus Eletre represents a new dawn at Lotus and arrives as a 904bhp, 165mph electric SUV with a price tag of £90,805. Has Lotus done the right thing putting it into production?

Meanwhile, Greg Kable is in France driving the new BMW i5. With engineers trying their hardest to make the electric variant as similar to the new 5 Series as possible, have their efforts paid off?

For road test 5621, we're in the facelifted DS7 and testing the top-spec 255bhp E-Tense 360 edition. Does the addition of a performance range-topper add anything to the French SUV?

Features

The time has come for the Autocar awards 2023, where we give the industry's best talent the recognition it deserves. From the winner of our prestigious Issigonis trophy to our award for the Five Star car, you'll find all the prizewinners in our latest edition.

Opinion

Matt Prior gives his thoughts on why the Land Rover brand is an undervalued resident in JLR's 'house of brands' and why its heritage makes it so worthy.

Steve Cropley recounts his time at Gaydon enjoying Mustang Day, before meeting with Renault Group's designers Laurens van den Acker at the Shoreditch launch of the new Renault Clio. He also finds out more about JLR's plans for the future.

Used

Oliver Young takes a look at the Triumph TR6 as this week's cult hero to find out what makes this charming British drop-top quite so special.

Where to Buy

