Autocar magazine 25 September: on sale now

New Mercedes super car revealed, Volkswagen Golf GTI rated, and a road trip in a Vauxhall Corsa
25 September 2024

In this week’s issue, we take a look at Mercedes-AMG’s plans for a radical new electric car, give our verdict on the new Volkswagen Golf GTI, and go on a UK road trip in one of Britain’s best-selling cars.

Mercedes-AMG is hatching plans for a spectacular electric supercar inspired by the retro-styled Vision One-Eleven concept, with the inbound halo model set to arrive with a 730bhp quad-motor and cost £333,000. We speak to AMG boss Michael Schiebe to learn more. 

Toyota looks to be readying its GR Corolla hot hatchback for a European launch as prototypes begin testing at the Nürburgring. We share all the latest spy shots. 

Also in the news section: we reveal the 435bhp dual-motor Maxxus eTerron 9 electric pick-up truck and highlight how dealers are offering huge discounts on ex-demo EVs in a bid to combat the slowing demand for used electric cars. 

BMW’s best-selling model has been given a radical makeover - but is it as good as the outgoing SUV? James Attwood heads to Munich to find out. 

The MG ZS Hybrid+ is bigger, plusher, punchier and more efficient than its predecessor, but no dearer. Matt Saunders finds out what this new hybrid SUV has to offer. 

Also in the First Drive section: the new BMW 1 Series, bonkers Audi RS6 Avant GT, Polestar 3 Dual Motor, Hyundai Ioniq 5, BYD Seal U DM-i and the Peugeot 5008 Hybrid. 

We also road test the new Volkswagen Golf GTI hot hatchback (#5694) and the Mercedes-Benz G-Class (#5695)

The Vauxhall Corsa is a consistent top-selling car in the UK, but it is often overlooked by enthusiasts. Matt Prior takes the popular supermini on a road trip to some of Britain’s overlooked automotive attractions. 

Matt Prior ponders the current lack of car-related content on mainstream TV, and traces the history of the 750 Motor Club, a motorsport organisation founded in 1939 to get people racing in Austin 7s.  

Steve Cropley heads to Coventry University to meet a group of students tasked with creating a hydrogen fuel-cell supercar with help from British brand Riversimple – and calls on the government to get a grip of the UK’s EV situation. 

The hardy but handsome Land Rover Discovery 4 is one of the best second-hand 4x4s you can buy today thanks to its go-anywhere usability and load-lugging versatility. Sam Phillips explains how you can get one for as little as £3000. 

Also in the used section: My Car and I, Our Cars, Caught in the Classifieds and Head to Head. 

