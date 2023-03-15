Autocar magazine 22 March: on sale now

This week in Autocar we give exclusive insight into Ford’s most important car in decades, drive the long-awaited BMW XM and commute across Seoul in two Kias.

News

Ford has revealed the new Explorer, an electric SUV sitting atop Volkswagen’s MEB platform that promises to be the start of a new era for the American firm. We speak to its European boss and head of design to find out all you need to know.

It’s equally big news for Volkswagen itself with the unveiling of its ID 2all - a concept that will preview a 2026-bound electric hatchback with a targeted starting price of £22,000.

BMW is also launching the much-touted i5 Touring in the UK next spring - a car that will become the first electric executive estate on the market.

Reviews

Richard Lane gets behind the wheel of M division’s second-ever bespoke M car - the XM. Does our first proper taste of the near-three-tonne, 644bhp SUV leave us wanting more or rooting for the past?

Next, another hugely powerful German brute gets let loose - the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance. Does the addition of a 201bhp electric motor make for a convincing performance saloon, or an overpowered one?

Road test 5616 sees Matt Saunders and Illya Verpraet getting stuck into the Lexus RX - does it live up to its brief of appealing to keen drivers?

Features

Following the news of Ford’s Explorer, we take a look at what the firm has in store for the future in an exclusive interview with Martin Sander, Ford’s head of Europe.

Felix Page visits the congested South Korean capital of Seoul to test two Kias - the luxury K8 and its pint-sized sibling, the Ray. Which one makes a bustling commute less fraught?

We also take a look at synthetic fuels as a carbon-neutral way to enjoy the combustion engines we already have, but is the technology viable?

Opinion

Matt Prior reflects on the ICE Citroen Berlingo returning to sale after just over a year since it was pulled in favour of the all-electric e-Berlingo. He then looks at an unlikely source of help for the Ukraine war effort - help based in Latvia.

Steve Cropley begins his week driving the potent Genesis GV60 Sport Plus, bids good luck to Aston Martin and wishes a happy birthday to the workhorse of the Land Rover Defender range - the 110.

Used

Mark Pearson looks at the versatile Volkswagen Touran to find out if this do-it-all MPV should be on your nearly-new shortlist.