BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Autocar magazine 21 February: on sale now
UP NEXT
Tax hike for pick-ups reversed by UK government

Autocar magazine 21 February: on sale now

New Range Rover Sport EV detailed, Mini Countryman rated, and Luca de Meo on saving Europe's car industry
Autocar
News
2 mins read
21 February 2024

This week in Autocar, we have all you need to know about the new electric Range Rover Sport, deliver our verdict on the new Mini Countryman, and hear from Luca de Meo himself about how we can save the European car industry.

News

Four Range Rover EVs and two all-electric Jaguars will be launched by 2026, and headlining the act is the new Range Rover Sport EV - we have all you need to know.

Related articles

Volkswagen, meanwhile, is mulling the revival of the Scirocco as an EV with 1970s-inspired styling - we show you exactly what it and its dynamics could look like. We also cover the new ID 7 Tourer as VW's electric exec estate that is ready to take on the BMW i5 Touring.

Over at Dacia, the Spring EV is set to come to the UK with a shockingly low starting price that will make it the UK's cheapest electric car.

Reviews

The Mini Countryman has expanded to Nissan Qashqai size for its third generation, but promises to be a truer Mini than before. Does it live up to the hype?

BMW is only selling a select few combustion 5 Series in the UK, including the 482bhp hybrid 550e. Our editor, Mark Tisshaw, finds out why it's the Q-car for the electrified world.

The Range Rover Sport SV is one of the most powerful cars from JLR yet - Matt Prior goes full-tilt on the track and does some serious off-roading.

We're also driving the JIA Chieftain EV (a restomod Range Rover Classic), the Peugeot 3008 hybrid, and in road test 5662 we look at the Porsche Cayenne S.

Features

Just as the 2024 Car of the Year winner is about to be announced, Mark Tisshaw gets under the skin of the shortlisted candidates with our road test editor, Matt Saunders.

Having been on top of the world for years, European car makers are coming under pressure from new players – Renault Group CEO Luca de Meo details his plan to respond.

Supply crises caused by Covid eased in 2023, allowing growth in global car markets. Julian Rendell rounds up the results.

Opinion

Matt Prior riffs on Chinese engineering and why you don't actually miss out on much quality when you buy a Chinese car these days.

Steve Cropley, meanwhile, talks about his shock encounter with an Aston Martin Valour, is apprehensive about his return to the Geneva motor show, and reckons he has the answer if you want to replace your 100,000-mile Golf diesel.

Used

Vauxhall's Astra VXR was a sleek, three-door 276bhp monster - and it is now a must-have for bargain hunters, says John Evans.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

mini countryman lcw review 2024 01 tracking front
Mini Countryman
8
Mini Countryman
01 Vauxhall Opel Astra RT 2022 lead track
Vauxhall Astra
7
Vauxhall Astra
bmw 550e review 2024 01 tracking front
BMW 5 Series
9
BMW 5 Series
skoda scala review 2024 01
Skoda Scala
8
Skoda Scala
fiat 500c hybrid review 2024 01 cornering front
Fiat 500 Hybrid
6
Fiat 500 Hybrid

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
bmw 550e review 2024 01 tracking front

BMW 5 Series

The new i5 got this eighth-gen 5 Series range off to a stuttering start. What's it like when an ICE enters the mix?

Read our review
Back to top

Advertisement

used BMW 5 Series cars for sale

BMW 5 Series 2.0 520d M Sport Touring Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£17,795
37,758miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
BMW 5 Series 2.0 520d Luxury Touring Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£10,995
106,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
BMW 5 SERIES 2.0 520d M Sport Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2015
£11,225
89,281miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
BMW 5 SERIES 2.0 520d M Sport Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2013
£8,795
104,855miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
BMW 5 Series 2.0 520d MHT SE Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2019
£16,985
61,083miles
Diesel Hybrid
Automatic
4
BMW 5 SERIES 2.0 520d M Sport Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2017
£17,625
64,800miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
BMW 5 SERIES 2.0 520d M Sport Auto Euro 5 (s/s) 4dr
2013
£9,000
78,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
BMW 5 Series 2.0 520d M Sport Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2014
£9,900
107,707miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
BMW 5 Series 2.0 520d MHT M Sport Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2019
£20,500
56,663miles
Diesel Hybrid
Automatic
4
Next
Prev
View all 2743 cars
Powered By
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

mini countryman lcw review 2024 01 tracking front
Mini Countryman
8
Mini Countryman
01 Vauxhall Opel Astra RT 2022 lead track
Vauxhall Astra
7
Vauxhall Astra
bmw 550e review 2024 01 tracking front
BMW 5 Series
9
BMW 5 Series
skoda scala review 2024 01
Skoda Scala
8
Skoda Scala
fiat 500c hybrid review 2024 01 cornering front
Fiat 500 Hybrid
6
Fiat 500 Hybrid

View all car reviews