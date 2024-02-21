Autocar magazine 21 February: on sale now

This week in Autocar, we have all you need to know about the new electric Range Rover Sport, deliver our verdict on the new Mini Countryman, and hear from Luca de Meo himself about how we can save the European car industry.

News

Four Range Rover EVs and two all-electric Jaguars will be launched by 2026, and headlining the act is the new Range Rover Sport EV - we have all you need to know.

Volkswagen, meanwhile, is mulling the revival of the Scirocco as an EV with 1970s-inspired styling - we show you exactly what it and its dynamics could look like. We also cover the new ID 7 Tourer as VW's electric exec estate that is ready to take on the BMW i5 Touring.

Over at Dacia, the Spring EV is set to come to the UK with a shockingly low starting price that will make it the UK's cheapest electric car.

Reviews

The Mini Countryman has expanded to Nissan Qashqai size for its third generation, but promises to be a truer Mini than before. Does it live up to the hype?

BMW is only selling a select few combustion 5 Series in the UK, including the 482bhp hybrid 550e. Our editor, Mark Tisshaw, finds out why it's the Q-car for the electrified world.

The Range Rover Sport SV is one of the most powerful cars from JLR yet - Matt Prior goes full-tilt on the track and does some serious off-roading.

We're also driving the JIA Chieftain EV (a restomod Range Rover Classic), the Peugeot 3008 hybrid, and in road test 5662 we look at the Porsche Cayenne S.

Features

Just as the 2024 Car of the Year winner is about to be announced, Mark Tisshaw gets under the skin of the shortlisted candidates with our road test editor, Matt Saunders.

Having been on top of the world for years, European car makers are coming under pressure from new players – Renault Group CEO Luca de Meo details his plan to respond.

Supply crises caused by Covid eased in 2023, allowing growth in global car markets. Julian Rendell rounds up the results.

Opinion

Matt Prior riffs on Chinese engineering and why you don't actually miss out on much quality when you buy a Chinese car these days.

Steve Cropley, meanwhile, talks about his shock encounter with an Aston Martin Valour, is apprehensive about his return to the Geneva motor show, and reckons he has the answer if you want to replace your 100,000-mile Golf diesel.

Used

Vauxhall's Astra VXR was a sleek, three-door 276bhp monster - and it is now a must-have for bargain hunters, says John Evans.