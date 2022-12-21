Autocar magazine 21 December: double issue on sale now

We close out the year with our second Christmas double issue. We’ve got 132 pages of motoring goodness, including a scoop on Maserati’s future, our first drive of the new Mercedes C63 AMG and a great selection of page-turning features.

News

It’s time for Maserati to go under the spotlight as we uncover how the firm will progress into an electric age. Next, we reveal details of Mercedes’ 2024-bound Tesla Model 3 rival and deliver detailed market insight into which companies’ market share has decreased over the past year and who’s done well.

Reviews

We take the four-cylinder hybridised Mercedes C63 AMG e-Performance to find out if this 671bhp super-saloon can retain the charm and character of its V8 predecessor. Next, we go all agricultural, testing the latest Volkswagen Amarok. Does a midlife update make it any better?

Features

We’ve crammed over 50 pages of features in this week’s edition, bringing you our Road Test Yearbook of 2022, featuring £4 million-worth of road tests, hundreds of first drives and tyre-shredding thrills. Illya Verpraet then pits the Volkswagen Golf R 20 Years against Golf R32 to find out how old compares with new, and we look ahead to 2023 to find out what you can expect from the motoring world in the new year.

Opinion

Matt Prior takes a look at algorithms and explores ways in which they could take over our lives, and considers the importance of the smiling baby on the back of Andyfreight trucks.

Meanwhile, Steve Cropley reflects on his time with his hero Mate Rimac, before praising the Bentley Bentayga EWB for its proficiency in driving through busy city streets - who would have thought.

Used cars

This week, Oliver Young takes a look at the Abarth 595: a stylish pocket rocket hailing from Italy that proves you don’t need a £200,000 Ferrari to stand out from the crowd.

Next, Jonathan Bryce explores the BMW M1 to find out why this German Lamborghini-lookalike was so good on the road but so unsuited to the trackwork it was intended for.

Where to buy

Never miss an issue – subscribe to Autocar magazine today.

Autocar magazine is available through all good newsagents. You can also buy one-off copies of Autocar magazine from Newsstand, delivered to your door the morning after.

Digital copies can be downloaded from Zinio and the Apple iTunes store.