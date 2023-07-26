Autocar magazine 2 August: on sale now

This week in Autocar, we detail McLaren’s electric hypercar plans, drive the new Fisker Ocean and much more.
News
McLaren is creating an electric hypercar as a mightily powerful successor to the P1. The firm will advance its battery technology to clear the path for Woking to develop a pure-electric halo model. Find out all the details in this week’s Autocar.
The ageing Toyota Land Cruiser has been reborn as a more upmarket Jeep and Land Rover rival! We’ve got pics and specification details in this week’s issue.
Meanwhile, Pininfarina has revealed a new luxury SUV concept which it hopes will form a three-strong line-up of electric cars in the coming years.
Reviews
Fisker’s first production model has finally hit the road. We find out if the Fisker Ocean can shake up the established order with a Europe-friendly blend of style, sustainability and innovation.
Honda’s first electric SUV has arrived. The new e:Ny1 looks to take on the mighty Tesla Model Y and the Toyota bZ4X - Jack Warrick finds out if it can cut the mustard.
But it’s not all about electric SUVs - the Ford Mustang is back, this time sporting a new Dark Horse name with a powerful V8. It’s as mighty as you’d expect…
Features
There are three front-engined, rear-driven, V8 sports cars left on sale in the UK for less than £100,000. Matt Saunders finds out which we will miss the most and why.
Plus, Felix Page heads to Lake Como to see whether the Hyundai Ioniq 6 is proof that aerodynamically honed electric cars can be interesting to look at. But can this new executive EV rub shoulders with priceless collector classics?
Opinion
Matt Prior finally gets a turn in an Ineos Grenadier and the rugged SUV’s esteemed qualities, and chats the Rolls-Royce Spectre.
Steve Cropley has noticed some rattles in his Dacia Duster, and he’s also got a car involved in a Cornish hillclimb. And, good news! He’s finally sold his Volkswagen California.
Used
John Evans explores the fourth-generation Honda CR-V and why this hard-working SUV might suddenly become a very strong performer in the used car market.
Join the debate
Add your comment
