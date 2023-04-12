Autocar magazine 19 April: on sale now

This week in Autocar, we've got all you need to know about one of the most extensive product upgrades in Porsche's history, our first drive of the BYD Dolphin and why the 2023 BTCC season looks to be its best yet.

News

Porsche has revealed the new Cayenne and with it comes upgraded engines, revised chassis and a new-look interior - it's an update the German firm touts as one of its most extensive ever.

The Volkswagen ID 7 has also finally been unveiled as a sleek Tesla Model 3 rival with up to 435 miles of range - we've got all you need to know. Lancia has also unveiled a concept car called the Pura HPE, a bold new electric sports coupé that previews the design and technology of its future production cars.

Reviews

We head to Castelloli in Spain to test the BYD Dolphin - a £33,000 Chinese electric hatchback that directs competition squarely at the MG 4 - should it be worried?We're also testing the Tesla Model 3-rivalling BYD Seal. Going on sale as a bold saloon with long range and smart tech, does it prove Chinese electric cars have their place in Europe?

For road test 5620, Matt Saunders gets his coat on for the Bentley Continental GTC. Promising greater driver appeal at a lower price point for the convertible GT, does it still have its place in the market as a feel-good chunk of British luxury?

Features

Matt Prior puts in some hot laps at Anglesey circuit in Wales testing the Ford Focus ST Track Pack against the Toyota GR86. What do track-ready mechanicals add to Ford's hyperactive hot hatch and is it a match for Toyota's best? We find out.

Meanwhile, Jesse Crosse investigates the technology being pioneered by Pirelli and other tyre makers which promise to put a car's four contact patches at the heart of the driving experience.

Damien Smith talks with David Addison and Tim Harvey and asks why they think the 2023 British Touring Car Championship will be its best outing yet.

Opinion

Matt Prior tells us what he thinks of the BMW XM Label Red and why he's more enthusiastic than ever about his tiny Hillman Imp.

Steve Cropley talks about his enjoyable visit to Garden to see a gathering of interesting cars outside the British Motor Museum, before admitting to his latest automotive fad and delivering a lay-by request to the UK's road makers.

Used

Mark Pearson looks at why your purchase of the Suzuki SC100 could be the beginning of a beautiful friendship with the car borne out of a quirky Japanese kei-car.