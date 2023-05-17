BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Autocar magazine 17 May: on sale now
UP NEXT
Updated 2023 Range Rover goes hybrid-only

Autocar magazine 17 May: on sale now

JLR's trio of new EVs, Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato driven, Scotland's first SUV goes off-road
Autocar
News
2 mins read
17 May 2023

This week in Autocar, we’ve got the latest news on JLR’s trio of stunning new EVs, go off-road in Scotland’s equivalent of the Land Rover Defender and drive the totally absurd Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato. 

News

JLR is reinventing its Land Rover lineup, beginning with the Range Rover Velar which will arrive with a radical all-electric reboot by 2025. Meanwhile, the Range Rover Evoque and Land Rover Discovery Sport EV will follow hot on the heels of the pricier Velar. 

Related articles

MG has reconnected with its roots by launching the Cyberster - the firm’s first new sports car in 30 years and available with up to 536bhp. Steve Cropley offers his thoughts and we’ve got an exclusive Q&A with Carl Gotham, MG’s director of advanced design. 

Meet the next kei car for Europe - Renault is launching a sub-£20,000 entry-level electric car inspired by Japanese microcars. 

Reviews

We’re in Malaga testing the new Jeep Grand Cherokee PHEV - the originator of the SUV aims to claim a notable share of its own market in the UK as another Land Rover rival. Is it any good? 

Matt Prior tests the rough-road-ready Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato - is it a fitting swansong for Lamborghini’s staple supercar? 

We’re also driving the significantly revised Porsche Cayenne and drop-top Maserati MC20 Cielo. 

Features 

Piers Ward gets his hands on a Skoda Slavia saloon and travels from the streets of Mumbai to Skoda’s Pune factory 80 miles away. Along the way, he’ll attempt to find out what the lucrative Indian market has in store for the Czech firm. 

Next, we meet Akio Toyoda’s successor - the former Gazoo Racing and Lexus boss Koji Sato - to find out more about this 53 year-old charged with running the world’s largest car maker at the most pivotal point in its history. 

A Glasgow-based start-up is generating demand for its new Defender-style EV - the Munro. Charlie Martin meets the team behind this rugged, utilitarian sheepdog.

Opinion

Matt Prior looks into the nuances of memory and why he believes making and fixing things is more satisfying, memorable and useful than simply reading about them.

Steve Cropley has a go in the latest Jeep Wrangler Rubicon, joins the Green Lane Association and explains why some motor bosses are better at expressing words than even the best journalists. 

Used

Advertisement

Latest Drives

porsche cayenne e hybrid review 202301 tracking front
Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid SUV 2023 first drive
Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid SUV 2023 first drive
Maserati Grecale GT front tracking
Maserati Grecale GT 2023 UK first drive
Maserati Grecale GT 2023 UK first drive
maserati mc20 cielo review 2023 01 tracking front
Maserati MC20 Cielo 2023 UK first drive
Maserati MC20 Cielo 2023 UK first drive
masrati grecale review 2023001 cornering front
Maserati Grecale Modena 2023 UK first drive
Maserati Grecale Modena 2023 UK first drive
lamborghini huracan technica review 2023 01 corerning front
Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica 2023 UK first drive
Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica 2023 UK first drive

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato driving offroad front 3 4

Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato

Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato is the rough-and-ready swansong for the company's staple supercar

Read our review
Back to top

Jack Trethewey takes a look at the iconic Jensen Interceptor to find out how this thundering V8 coupé performs as a used purchase. 

Where to Buy

Never miss an issue – subscribe to Autocar magazine today.

Car Review
Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato
Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato driving offroad front 3 4
Read our full road test review
Read more

Autocar magazine is available through all good newsagents. You can also buy one-off copies of Autocar magazine from Newsstand, delivered to your door the morning after.

Digital copies can be downloaded from Zinio and the Apple iTunes store.

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
4
Add a comment…
flt158 9 March 2023

Could someone tell what car got the full 8 page road test in the current Autocar Magazine 8th March 2023 please?

Thank you. 

Safe driving from Flt 158.

mattgriffiths20 13 December 2022

Seen it in the shops, unfortunately my actual copy hasn't arrived yet.

Dozza 22 February 2023

Used to happen to me all the time. I stopped subscribing. 

flt158 9 March 2023

Could someone please tell me what car did Autocar fully test in this current issue?

You know, the full 8 page road test. 

Thank you. 

Safe driving from Flt 158.

Latest Drives

porsche cayenne e hybrid review 202301 tracking front
Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid SUV 2023 first drive
Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid SUV 2023 first drive
Maserati Grecale GT front tracking
Maserati Grecale GT 2023 UK first drive
Maserati Grecale GT 2023 UK first drive
maserati mc20 cielo review 2023 01 tracking front
Maserati MC20 Cielo 2023 UK first drive
Maserati MC20 Cielo 2023 UK first drive
masrati grecale review 2023001 cornering front
Maserati Grecale Modena 2023 UK first drive
Maserati Grecale Modena 2023 UK first drive
lamborghini huracan technica review 2023 01 corerning front
Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica 2023 UK first drive
Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica 2023 UK first drive

View all latest drives