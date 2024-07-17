Autocar magazine 17 July: on sale now

This week in Autocar, we herald the arrival of the new Ford Capri, take a look at Britain's best-value used cars, and deliver our second five-star verdict of 2024.

News

Ford has revived the Capri name after a 38-year absence for a rakish, electric, saloon-shaped SUV with Focus ST levels of performance and nearly 400 miles of range - we offer full details and speak to Ford Europe's design boss Amko Leenarts.

The new Audi A5, meanwhile, has been revealed as the upmarket replacement for today's A4, introducing a new combustion-car platform and range of heavily revised engines. We look at its design, interior, powertrain set-up and pricing.

Red Bull's RB17 hypercar has finally been revealed as a track-only, 1184bhp V10 monster that can top 217mph and outlap a Formula 1 racer. We speak to its designer Adrian Newey for the full low down.

This week we're also covering the new Polestar 6 BST, Mercedes-AMG GT, Ferrari F355 Evoluto, and Fiat's upcoming Qashqai and RAV4 rivals.

Reviews

The new Dacia Spring is a chinese-built baby hatch that has cut the entry price for an electric car by many thousands. But are the compromises acceptable? Matt Prior gets behind the wheel.

While the Audi S3 has been given a boost in power, we reckon you should concentrate on the new trick diff that should finally let the S3 get silly. Does it?

Meanwhile over at Mercedes-AMG, the new CLE 53 coupe has made UK landfall. Illya Verpraet finds out if it is a match for the old C63.

We're also driving the Mercedes-BEnz CLE 450 cabriolet, Toyota Yaris Cross, and the entry-level Skoda Kodiaq.

Features

Value for money has never felt more vital as motoring costs rise, but John Evans has it covered, with top buys from under £5k to nearly new, and with room or vroom.

Prodrive is celebrating four decades of excellence in motorsport and automotive this year. Founder David Richards tells Steve Cropley the secrets to its success.

Road test

Road test 5683 is a bit of a novel one, because we've given our second five-star verdict of 2024. Find out which car it is and why in our latest issue.

Opinion

Matt Prior talks about why EVs need solid state batteries now, while Steve Cropley riffs on the Ariel Nomad 2's killer component.

Used

Should you buy a second hand 612 Scaglietti? Jonathan Bryce is your guise to the 199mph four-seat family Ferrari.