BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Autocar magazine 17 April: on sale now
UP NEXT
Bold redesign for new 2024 Nissan Qashqai

Autocar magazine 17 April: on sale now

Alfa Romeo's M3-beater detailed, Skoda's Swiss army knife driven, and Jeep's global success story detailed
Autocar
News
2 mins read
17 April 2024

This week in Autocar, we detail Alfa Romeo's new BMW M3-beater, drive Skoda's Swiss army knife, and find out why the boss of Jeep is bullish about the company's future.

News

The next Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio will arrive in 2026 as its most potent car to date, nudging 1000bhp and on-board AI that can tweak its handling - we have every detail. We also take a look at Alfa's long-awaited new SUV, the Milano, as it looks to target a 'new generation' of buyers.

Meanwhile at Mercedes, the EQS has been treated to a new face and range boosted by 11% - we've got the lowdown on the BMW i7 rival.

The best-selling Nissan Qashqai has also received a mild facelift to bring it in line with the electric Ariya, complete with sharper lines and a new face inspired by Japanese samurai helmets.

We also cover Porsche's decision to keep the Boxster, Cayman and Macan on sale in the UK, and why Aston Martin is set to keep combustion powertrains for as long as it can.

Reviews

The new Skoda Kodiaq has arrived bigger and swisher, offering seven-seat petrols and diesels and, for the first time, a plug-in hybrid. We find out if it still has the enduring appeal of the outgoing car.

BMW's best-seller, the X3, has been given an overhaul in every department - we head to France to drive a pre-production prototype.

Speaking of prototypes, the Audi RS E-tron GT has been given a range of updates with the promise of being a more well-rounded and dynamic GT. Does it fulfil that billing? 

Omoda, the Chinese firm planning an offensive on UK shores, is heading for our markets with a competitively priced rival to the Hyundai Kona, simply called the 5. We drive the plug-in hybrid and electric version to see what's what.

Elsewhere in a packed reviews section, we're testing three brand new Volkswagens, the Aston Martin DB12 Volante, and the Citroen C5 Aircrews Hybrid.

Features

New Jeep CEO Antonia Filosa understands what makes the American brand different. James Attwood hears how he plans to turn it into a global success story.

Horiba MIRA, the 80-year-old automotive validation station, is transforming itself into a one-stop vehicle development shop. Matt Saunders takes the tour.

Opinion

Matt Prior discusses the government's decision to look into headlight glare and the nifty solution he has come up with. He also talks about the SMMT's call to halve VAT on EVs.

Steve Cropley, meanwhile, riffs on the beautiful and bold Wells Vertige, the revival of the Vauxhall Frontera, and how a corner of the Bicester Heritage circuit has been given a familiar name.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

BMW 1 Series review hero front
Used BMW 1 Series 2015-2019 review
7
Used BMW 1 Series 2015-2019 review
aston martin db12 review 2023 01 cornering front
Aston Martin DB12 Coupe and Volante
9
Aston Martin DB12 Coupe and Volante
omoda 5 ev review 2024 01 tracking front
Omoda E5 prototype review
Omoda E5 prototype review
omoda 5 review 2024 24
Omoda 5 prototype review
Omoda 5 prototype review
audi q3 45 tfsi sportback review 2024 01 tracking front
Audi Q3
8
Audi Q3

View all car reviews

Back to top

Used

You can now buy a second-hand Ford Focus ST for around £6000 - but should you? John Evans is your guide.

Advertisement

used Alfa Romeo cars for sale

Alfa Romeo Giulietta 2.0 JTDM-2 Sportiva Nav Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2014
£6,450
83,500miles
Diesel
Manual
5
Alfa Romeo Giulia 2.0T Nero Edizione Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2020
£22,990
4,500miles
Petrol
Automatic
4
Alfa Romeo Stelvio 2.0T Competizione Auto Q4 AWD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2023
£46,988
8,750miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Alfa Romeo MiTo 1.4 16V Lusso Euro 5 3dr
2009
£1,895
101,000miles
Petrol
Manual
3
Alfa Romeo Mito 875 TB TwinAir Progression Euro 6 (s/s) 3dr
2015
£5,484
47,750miles
Petrol
Manual
3
Alfa Romeo GIULIETTA 1.4 TB MultiAir Exclusive Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2014
£7,595
53,140miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Alfa Romeo Stelvio 2.0T Veloce Auto Q4 AWD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£32,995
31,259miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Alfa Romeo Giulietta 1.4 TB Sprint Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£16,700
15,916miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Alfa Romeo Giulia 2.0T Veloce Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2018
£17,879
56,426miles
Petrol
Automatic
4
Next
Prev
View all 931 cars
Powered By
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

BMW 1 Series review hero front
Used BMW 1 Series 2015-2019 review
7
Used BMW 1 Series 2015-2019 review
aston martin db12 review 2023 01 cornering front
Aston Martin DB12 Coupe and Volante
9
Aston Martin DB12 Coupe and Volante
omoda 5 ev review 2024 01 tracking front
Omoda E5 prototype review
Omoda E5 prototype review
omoda 5 review 2024 24
Omoda 5 prototype review
Omoda 5 prototype review
audi q3 45 tfsi sportback review 2024 01 tracking front
Audi Q3
8
Audi Q3

View all car reviews