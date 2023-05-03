Autocar magazine 10 May: on sale now

This week in Autocar, we've got all the details on the Porsche Boxter's screaming, drop-top swansong, drive the best Aston Martin of the modern era and find out if the Lucid Air can cut the mustard among established rivals.

News

It's time to say goodbye to the Porsche Boxster - but it's going out with a bang. The new 718 Spyder GT4 RS is the most powerful Boxster ever made with prices likely to exceed £130,000 - we have all the details.

The Alpine A290 concept previews a future electric hot hatch from the French firm - a hot hatch that promises to be a more usable stablemate to the A110 while retaining its character.

Meanwhile, Nio's third generation Power Swap Stations are bound for the UK. Its battery-swapping tech could mean your eV is charged in less than five minutes - we find out when you can expect to see them.

Reviews

The Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate is the last iteration of Aston's iconic sports car and will set the tone for all next-generation Astons - Richard Lane finds out why that's a very good thing indeed.

James Attwood is off to Gothenburg to test the new Volvo C40 and XC40 Recharge. He finds out if a switch to rear-wheel drive and reworked powertrains make the Scandinavian SUVs worth a £50,000 starting price

For Road Test 5623, Mazda has launched a rear-wheel-drive, six-cylinder diesel SUV. It's called the CX-60, and we find out if it's mad or brilliant.

We also drive the Maserati Grecale, Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica and Mini Electric Convertible.

Features

Electric car start-up Lucid intends to hit the ground running with the Air. A sleek, luxury saloon with rapid performance and luxury aspirations, does it do enough to fend off competition from Tesla, BMW and Mercedes? Mark Tisshaw finds out.

With 31 tonnes of rubbish collected from just two stretches of road over two months of 2023, John Evans takes a look at what can be done to tackle the UK's increasingly litter-clogged roads.

James Attwood is off to Shanghai to find out how its streets and China's car industry as a whole is changing post-COVID - the results are a huge surprise.

Opinion

Matt Prior looks at the connection between car-lovers and bike-lovers, while recounting his visit to Ducati UK and why that made him think how the bike market has changed for motorcyclists.

Steve Cropley is impressed by the capabilities of the Ineos Grenadier, recounts his visit to the Shuttleworth Collection of aeroplanes and cars, and is left starstruck after (almost) meeting Jaguar founder Sir William Lyons.