Autocar magazine 1 May: on sale now

Our first look at the new electric Range Rover, the future of the Ford Mustang scooped, and driving the new MG 3
1 May 2024

This week in Autocar, we take our first look at the new electric Range Rover, scoop the future of the Ford Mustang and drive the new cheap-as-chips MG 3.

News

Land Rover has revealed the new electric Range Rover as final-stage testing gets under way in preparation for its launch later this year - we take a look at what you can expect from the benchmark luxury off-roader.

Meanwhile, the success of the Ford Mustang has sparked interest in a new range of "authentic" combustion-engined variants that could include a four-door model. We speak to Ford's CEO to find out more.

Moving to China and Volkswagen has unveiled a radical shift in design for its future electric models with the ID Code - a sleek concept created for Chinese-market cars.

Over at Lotus, the wild Eva X has been revealed as a wild, one-off reworking of its Evija hypercar – and it has already set the third-fastest Nürburgring lap of all time. We detail it.

Reviews

Can the new MG 3 pick up where the Ford Fiesta left off? We get the revised hybrid supermini in to find out...

The Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Coupe might gain an extra 67bhp, dynamic upgrades and angrier styling, but is it enough to take on the Audi S5 and BMW M440i?

Audi's Q4 E-tron, meanwhile, has received a raft of efficiency and refinement upgrades, but are they enough to justify a near-£60k starting price? We find out.

MG's commercial brand sibling, Maxus, has branched out with a luxury seven-seat electric MPV called the Mifa 9. It might be cheaper than its rivals, but there is one thing it lacks in spades.

We're also testing the new Jeep Wrangler, Mercedes E300e, Subaru Forester, and for road test 5672, we've got the Volvo EX30.

Features

In an exclusive interview, Steve Cropley asks Ford boss Jim Farley why both he and the company will continue racing, what’s next for Mustang and one thing that would lead to his instant dismissal...

For certain EV customers, range and speed scarcely matter, and what they do need is best provided by a small British company called Bradshaw. John Evans reports.

Brendan McAleer convenes two Scat Pack Dodges, the Charger and Challenger, in Hells Gate, Canada, to give the V8 muscle car icons a suitably sizzling send-of.

Opinion

Matt Prior talks about how to make a Caterham drift more easily, and the charities looking to get young people to restore classic cars.

Latest Reviews

Renault Twizy front three quarter lead
Used Renault Twizy 2012-2021 review
6
Used Renault Twizy 2012-2021 review
ferrari sf90 xx spider review 2024 24 cornering front
Ferrari SF90 XX and Spider review
8
Ferrari SF90 XX and Spider review
jeep wrangler review 2024 01 cornering front
Jeep Wrangler
8
Jeep Wrangler
Mercedes CLE 53 AMG front three quarter 01
Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Coupé
8
Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Coupé
Peugeot 5008 Hybrid review 2024 01 front cornering
Peugeot 5008
7
Peugeot 5008

View all car reviews

Steve Cropley, meanwhile, talks about his encounter with former Jaguar design boss Ian Callum and his new road-legal Jaguar CX-75, one of the biggest threats European car companies have ever faced, and a recent track day in his Alpine A110.

Used

When it first came out, we praised the second-generation Kia Soul during our road test for its practicality, ride, and handling. Does this praise still ring true today? John Evans is your guide.

