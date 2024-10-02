BACK TO ALL NEWS
Autocar magazine 02 October: on sale now

New DS electric SUV revealed, Ferrari 12Cilindri driven, new vs used showdown
2 October 2024

In this week’s issue, we take a look at DS Automobiles’ radical new electric SUV, test drive Ferrari’s flagship V12-powered GT, and ask a very important question: should you buy a brand new car, or a more desirable used one for the same price? 

News

The new DS 8 will be launched next year as a segment-straddling luxury flagship charged with reinvigorating the French premium brand and kick-starting its electric era. We share all the key details on the inbound EV. 

Skoda is kicking off a new era with the unveiling of the Elroq, a bold-looking electric crossover that’s poised to steal sales from some of the market’s best-selling EVs. We detail Skoda’s new electric car.

We also share news on JLR’s continuing parts supply woes and how LPG appears to be on the decline as pumps close. 

Reviews

Maranello has refined the recipe for its V12-powered, front-engined GT flagship, but is the new 12Cilindri a fitting successor to the wild 812 Superfast? Matt Prior finds out.

The next-generation Bentley Continental GT Speed has arrived with a new plug-in hybrid powertrain that makes 771bhp and 778lb ft of torque. Steve Cropley takes it for a drive in Switzerland. 

Also in the first drives section: the new Subaru Forester, Cupra Terramar, Mazda CX-80 and Leapmotor T03.

We also road test the radical new Audi Q6 E-tron SUV (#5696) and the luxurious Mercedes-AMG S-Class saloon (5697). 

Features

Do you pick the desirable brand-new car or the even more alluring yet risky used one for the same price? It’s a quandary no pub argument has ever resolved but our man James Disdale has the answers

Jack Harrison explains why the Petersen Museum in Los Angeles is one of the best automotive attractions for petrolheads.  

Opinion

Matt Prior dives into the burgeoning world of electric in-wheel motors, and questions how people will refer to Ferrari’s new flagship V12 GT given its quirky name. 

Steve Cropley, meanwhile, heads to Switzerland to drive the new Bentley Continental Speed, and visits Lotus’s Piccadilly showroom for the unveiling of the Theory 1 concept. 

Used

The Fiat 500 has come to the end of the production line 17 years after it was introduced. Sam Phillips explains why the classless, ageless supermini is an excellent used buy.

Also in the used section: My Car and I, Our Cars, Caught in the Classifieds and Head to Head.  

